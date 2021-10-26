Customers have more ways to engage audiences with enhanced webinars and a new video-centric virtual event product, as well as capture audience insights across all ON24 experiences

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced new innovations across the ON24 Platform. To help customers advance digital engagement, ON24 is showcasing the next generation of ON24 Webcast Elite, launching a new video-centric virtual event product called ON24 Go Live, and enabling customers to track more prospect engagement data. With the following features, capabilities, and products, customers can engage audiences with more experiences and deliver a greater number of actionable insights that drive sales and marketing.

Enhanced ON24 Webcast Elite user experience - Planned for availability by the end of the year, customers will be able to customize surveys with their own graphics and use custom fonts on the webinar console to deliver a more branded experience. Available today, presenters can add virtual and blurred backgrounds and give live presentations from their mobile device.

More engagement opportunities during events - Drive more audience participation in a ON24 Webcast Elite webinar and ON24 Virtual Conference with engagement and conversion tools in ON24 Breakouts, including polls, surveys, calls-to-actions, and content sharing. A new webinar user interface will give group chats a modern feel and add support for hyperlinks, images, animated GIFs, and emojis. Attendees can also share reactions with animated emojis during live webinar presentations. All capabilities are planned for availability next summer.

Hybrid event capabilities Available now, Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite delivers an integrated, simultaneous, shared experience to in-person and virtual audiences. Virtual attendees can view and interact with presentations, digital content, Q&As, polls, and network in hybrid breakout rooms, while in-person attendees can scan QR codes at the venue to access the same interactivity tools. Capture engagement data and buying signals across every attendee. Read our Hybrid press release for more information.

New ON24 live event experience ON24 Go Live is the latest addition to the ON24 platform, giving customers a new self-service virtual event product to stand up live-streaming video events such as roadshows, customer conferences, virtual pop-ups, town halls, and company meetings faster and easier. Create an interactive, digital destination for presenters and audiences to connect, engage in two-way conversations, and network. ON24 Go Live is planned for availability next month for early adopters. Read today's ON24 Go Live press release for more information.

Live webinar viewing in a multimedia content hub - Customers can watch live ON24 Webcast Elite experiences directly in ON24 Engagement Hub. Bring all live webinars and on-demand content together in one place to captivate audiences, keep them engaged, and capture attendee behavior across every engagement activity. ON24's AI-based recommendation engine delivers personalized content recommendations based on an individual's interests. Live webinar viewing in ON24 Engagement Hub is available now. Read the ON24 Engagement Hub press release for more information.

More experiences deliver more insights - The more experiences prospects, customers, and partners interact with, the more engagement data that is tracked to provide a 360-degree view of every individual who engages with an ON24 experience. This then fuels ON24's personalization engine to deliver unique content experiences and provide high-quality, actionable insights based on first-party data to sales and marketing teams. The ability to capture real-time insights is available now across all ON24 experiences.

"Interactive, immersive digital experiences are now essential to delivering a great customer experience," said Jayesh Sahasi, executive vice president of products and CTO at ON24. "We're continually reimagining the ON24 platform to help customers succeed in the era of digital engagement. With ON24, customers have the greatest choice and flexibility to deliver different experiences and capture deep insights that accelerate prospect, customer, and partner journeys."

To learn more about the latest ON24 innovations, join us at event, The ON24 Experience: Innovation in the Age of Engagement, on October 26, 2021. Register at https://www.on24.com/the-on24-experience-innovation-in-the-age-of-engagement/.

