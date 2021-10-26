Cyberlux Corporation Secures $4,500,000 in New Financing to Accelerate the Company's Operation Alpha Growth Plans

The Company partners with RB Capital Partners, Inc. to provide the growth capital needed to fuel the Cyberlux strategic roadmap and revenue outlook recently detailed in the Company's Investor Relations presentation.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced that the Company has secured $4,500,000 in funding from California-based RB Capital Partners, Inc. ("RB Capital") to accelerate the Company's growth plans across all four of its business units: FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions.

RB Capital and Cyberlux structured the funding as a premium-to-market fixed-price convertible note that can only convert to common stock at $0.25 per share, a significant premium to the stock's current price of ~$0.046 per share. This debt is obligatorily convertible on or before the 24-month maturity date in October 2023. Additionally, RB Capital is prepared to provide up to an additional $10,500,000 in further funding on the same terms as the share price continues to reflect Cyberlux Corporation's growth.

Cyberlux Corporation will utilize the new growth capital to accelerate the Company's Operation Alpha plan to aggressively drive its business unit growth. The Company's Operation Alpha plan has three top priorities: (1) drive growth through aggressive business development, acquisitions and joint ventures; (2) address new target markets with Cyberlux products and technology capabilities; and (3) accelerate business growth with new products, new projects and new strategic IP development.

"Cyberlux has transformed our mission, and as an advanced technology growth platform company, we are only limited by how rapidly and effectively we can build the revenue and profit of our four business units, and perhaps expand into new business units over time. The capital provided in this growth-centric financing with RB Capital will fuel our Operation Alpha plan and greatly accelerate our acquisition, joint venture, and strategic IP growth strategy. Working with the RB Capital partners Brett Rosen and Deborah Braun, we have been able to form a great partnership centered around the Company's vision and its execution over the last six months," stated Mark Schmidt, president and CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. "We will continue to structure new acquisitions based on equity growth and milestone incentives, but now having capital to accelerate the closing of deals is critically important. With this added financial strength, we are truly positioned to achieve our aggressive plans and timelines."

Brett Rosen of RB Capital Partners, Inc. commented, "At RB Capital, we only fund companies we truly believe in, including the vision, the markets and the team. We review hundreds of deals each year and only select a very few, typically 10 or less, to fund with our growth-friendly terms and our full support to aggressively attack their selected markets. We are excited to help Cyberlux Corporation achieve its aggressive growth plans and help accelerate the Company's growth trajectory. Cyberlux is now very well-positioned to execute it Operation Alpha plan, hit its revenue targets and put CYBL on a course for a NASDAQ uplisting in the future."

To learn more about Cyberlux Corporations and its plans, please refer to the Company's Investor Relations presentation found on its website at the following link:

https://cyberlux.com/irdeck/

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL), an advanced technology growth platform company, is a leader in solid-state lighting innovation, has developed breakthrough LED lighting, energy efficiency technology, advanced infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology solutions, available today in U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

