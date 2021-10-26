Transparency Market Research: Postal Packaging Market to Reach US$ 18.6 Bn by 2029; Expansion of eCommerce Sector to Drive Demand for Postal Packaging, States TMR

- Enterprises from the postal packaging market are aiming to introduce innovative postal packaging products that can allow for efficient transport of heavy products and liquid pharmaceutical products

- To achieve safe delivery of products and maintain superior level of services, major market players are incorporating end-to-end product tracking systems

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Postal Packaging Market: Overview

Several companies from the global postal packaging market are focused on advancing their output capacities in different products such as paper returnable mailing bags, clear polythene mailing bags, and standard mailing bags. Tyvek, paper & paperboard, plastic, bio-based materials, and metal are some of the materials used in the postal packaging.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global postal packaging market to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2029. Thus, the market for postal packaging is expected to be valued at US$ 18.6 Bn by 2029.

Postal Packaging Market: Key Findings

Increase in Environment Concerns Driving Players to Use Cardboard Postal Packaging Instead of Plastic & Paperboard

With surge in consumer awareness about adverse effects of plastics on environment, companies engaged in the global postal packaging market are growing adoption of paper. As a result, cardboard boxes with different shapes and sizes are gathering immense traction. Several market players are utilizing the strategy of converting waste cardboard boxes into postal boxes. The postal packaging market is expected to gain the advantage of such innovations.

Flexibility, cost-efficiency, and lightweight are some of the key advantages of cardboard that make it one of the popular options available in the market. Moreover, the use of cardboards is projected to increase in the forthcoming years, as it is considered sustainable option to replace paperboard boxes.

Manufacturers Increase Use of Recycled Materials for Postal Packaging Solutions Development

In the production of standard polythene mailing bags, major companies are increasing the use of recycled materials to ensure increased accessibility to environment-friendly packaging solutions. Besides, market players are observing a surge in demand for 100% recyclable returnable mailing bags, which are manufactured using brown kraft Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper. Furthermore, several companies are concentrating on the utilization of heavy-duty materials in order to achieve high strength in mailing bags.

Postal Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

Several companies in the global market are diversifying their product portfolio by boosting production capacities in protective envelopes, book packaging, and delivery boxes. For instance, Davpack is popular for its inclusive portfolio in postal packaging such as documents enclosed wallets, postal tubes, and royal mail large letter packaging.

The market is estimated to experience a surge in numerous trends such as increase in use of innovative packaging materials, return & reuse of packaging, and product protection

With rise in the trend of direct-to-consumer shipping, many organizations in the global postal packaging market are entering into collaboration agreements with packaging engineers. Prime motive of these collaborations to eradicate or lessen damage risks in postal packaging solutions.

Postal Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Due to the expansion of eCommerce and logistics & transportation sectors in Europe , the regional postal packaging market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2029

, the regional postal packaging market is expected to reach by 2029 With the growth of the eCommerce sector in the U.K., the demand for mailing bags and postal boxes has increased. The enterprises operating in the packaging industry are improving services by ensuring safely arrivals of parcels and decreasing cost for customers in the value chain.

The postal packaging market is estimated to experience lucrative avenues in the U.K. on the back of many reasons, including surge in the number of online shoppers in region. Furthermore, the U.K. market is estimated to observe a surge in demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Postal Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the postal packaging market are:

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Group Plc

WestRock Company

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Pregis LLC

Neenah Inc.

Cenveo Corporation

Bong Group

Papier-Mettler KG

Shillington Box Company

GWP Group

Polypak Packaging

WB Packaging Ltd.

Lil Packaging

United Envelope

Elite Envelopes & Graphics Inc.

Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.

IPS Packaging & Automation

Postal Packaging Market Segmentation

Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Tyvek

Others (Metal, Bio-based Material)

Packaging Format

Envelopes

Mailing Bags

Boxes and Cartons

Wraps

Others (Cushions, Closures, Tapes, etc.)

End Use

Institutional

Household

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

