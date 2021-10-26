Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new e-commerce web portal, which has been built on Shopify's newly released Online Store 2.0 framework. By incorporating this newest technology, Aires can take full advantage of Shopify's platform in order to build, deploy and optimize features and experiences while keeping expedited deployment timelines. Shopify's industry-best app marketplace provides access to leading marketing and business intelligence tools, which can benefit both Aires and its customers. Furthermore, Aires plans to capitalize on Shopify's deep integration with leading social media platforms, opening new channels for the continued expansion of Aires' global customer base.

Aires is focused on the development and implementation of innovative technology solutions that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Previously, they built a technology suite designed to provide a fast and smooth mobile experience while also supporting thousands of users simultaneously. "Speed and a world-class mobile experience have always been our top priority," said Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer. "According to internal sources at Shopify, as well as several external sources, Shopify's new 2.0 platform is believed to be 35% faster than previous versions, positioning Shopify on par with today's category leaders."

Bruni continued to say, "Having spent nearly two decades in the e-commerce industry, I have firsthand user experience with nearly every major platform. Depending on several factors, such as the type of company, the stage of the lifecycle they occupy, their stated business objectives as well as the skills within the team and so on, certain platforms may make more sense than others. Weighing all of these factors, Aires has established that utilizing the new Shopify platform is the best move; particularly given our current position, where scaling customer acquisition and engaging a global audience is of the utmost importance."

As Aires is able to rapidly test and iterate at all stages of the customer journey, it is expected to move and accelerate the Company's growth trajectory. Within the e-commerce segment, it is common for platforms to become a bottleneck or hindrance rather than a tool capable of assisting in acceleration. By Aires making this shift, the Company anticipates it will lead to a reduction in development time and costs, while also ensuring access to the critical data required to support the continued growth. Currently, the Company is sharply focused on identifying and unlocking growth potential across all areas of the business, which represents a key milestone. By continuing to focus on efficiencies and improvements, Aires strives to drive positive changes and beneficial impact on every facet under the Company's control.

Aires anticipates launching the e-commerce portal on the new platform in the first half of November, in advance of the upcoming 2021 holiday shopping season. For updates on this launch and other related news, visit AiresTech.com to sign up for the Company's email newsletter.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc.

Cindy Gray, CEO & Managing Director

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (403) 705.5076

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100793