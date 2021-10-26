Anzeige
26.10.2021 | 14:08
??Puradigm Ozone & Hydrogen Peroxide Test Results of HVAC Air Purification Wall Unit

Study determines Puradigm Air HVAC 9 inch purification technology keeps ozone and hydrogen peroxide levels below the EPA's maximum equilibrium

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021?/ Puradigm a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, announced that two studies conducted by the Kansas State University Food Science Institute showed that both ozone and hydrogen peroxide levels produced by the Puradigm Air HVAC 9 Inch Air Purification System pose no risk to building occupants per U.S. safety standards.

The Puradigm system tested produced maximum equilibrium concentration of ozone below 0.05ppm whereas safety thresholds established by US regulatory organizations range from 0.05ppm by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for indoor medical devices to 0.10ppm by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for workers on the job.

Hydrogen Peroxide levels created by the Puradigm system were below 0.05ppm, which is over 20 times below the permissible limit of 1.0ppm established by OSHA.

View Full Reports:

Ozone Safety Test for the Puradigm Air HVAC 9 Inch Air Purification System

Hydrogen Peroxide Test for the Puradigm Air HVAC 9 Inch Air Purification System

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "We are extremely proud of our product and these results show that this technology can make a difference in any environment. This technology can help reduce the spread of infectious diseases, viruses, and keep our air clean to make our environments a safer place for all."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

Contacts:

Business Development Contact

Jeremy Booth Davey
Chief Strategy Officer
Puradigm LLC
C: +1 (310) 994-4469
E: jdavey@puradigm.com

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy
Project Manager
CommPro Worldwide
C: +1 (848) -702-4173
E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations
C: 212-999-5585
E: puradigm@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Puradigm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669481/Puradigm-Ozone-Hydrogen-Peroxide-Test-Results-of-HVAC-Air-Purification-Wall-Unit

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
