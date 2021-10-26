EQ Inc.: EQ Works Announces the Appointment of Mark Finney to Chief Revenue Officer and other Executive Leadership Additions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Finney to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. With a strong track record of building dynamic and successful sales organizations, Finney, will lead all revenue initiatives across the organization as well as manage and support business development efforts and key relationships with EQ's diverse client base.

Having spent the last six years at Bell Media, as Vice President of Strategic Sales, Finney led a multidisciplinary team of over 100 people with the mandate of driving revenue through strategic insights and data-powered advertising products. Additionally, he was involved in developing long-term, innovative data strategies focused on customer success. Previously, Finney held executive positions at the Star Media Group where he was responsible for the strategy and implementation of various digital and data initiatives, and the Guardian News and Media, one of the world's leading English language newspaper websites. As an effective sales leader, Finney has become an expert in executing with first-party data and has delivered impactful programs to help business better understand their customers and more effectively reach their targeted audiences

"I am thrilled to be joining a world leader in the geospatial data space," says Finney. "EQ has always been steps ahead in terms of their technology platforms and providing clients with actionable intelligence. As data led solutions continue to transform the industry, and client needs evolve, I look forward to driving new strategies that will continually deliver value to our customers."

EQ is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Ditkofsky to Executive Vice President Data Platforms and Strategy. After 5 years of helping build EQ's geospatial solutions business, this new role will have Ditkofsky working as part of the executive team to plan and execute on the next generation of the LOCUS and Atom platforms. He will be responsible for delivering forward-looking data strategies and products that address market demand and further cement EQ's leadership position in the data innovation and performance space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Finney to the team" said Geoffrey Rotstein, CEO and President of EQ Works. "His understanding of data and technology, and his experience in leading a sales organization will be essential as we continue through our next stage of growth. In addition, by promoting Mark Ditkofsky, and further leveraging his expertise to lead our data platforms and strategies, we are doubling our efforts to meet the demand and the growth for our data solutions practice. Mark has been an important part of the Company's progress to date, and his experience and track record make him the ideal person for this role."

ABOUT EQ WORKS

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

