Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today the successful deployment of its on-premise platforms with innovative failover clusters across nine client servers. The move will strengthen the company's focus on offering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to its wide roster of clients across industries.

The on-premise deployments will especially support customers with additional data sovereignty requirements, like national governments, European Union states, and industries where low-connectivity environments are commonplace, such as remote mining operations and construction. Customers like Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines can also benefit from this technology as it allows information to stay on the ship within a closed network, and does not require internet connectivity. Thanks to seamless integration with other systems and the RFID Chipset in the Tracelet aboard Royal Caribbean ships, TraceSafe devices can be used for contactless payments and access control. In addition, new custom APIs provide an efficient way to assign devices to staff and guests without disrupting current operational workflows.

"This is an exciting step in TraceSafe's journey towards bringing PaaS to the forefront of our offerings," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "TraceSafe's innovative PaaS model allows for rapid feature development, enabling smooth integrations with external vendors and systems, making it a truly innovative solution that performs sensitive tasks at scale. As a company with the pulse on breakthrough technology in connected operations, we are confident that this first set of deployments will make way for bigger adoptions in the near future."

TraceSafe's on-premise PaaS shares the same platform DNA trusted by over 90% of Fortune 500 companies, including 100% of commercial banks in the Fortune Global 500 and 100% of healthcare providers in the Fortune Global 500.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

