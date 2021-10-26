Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the "Company" or "BVT") today announced that the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association (IBMA) has recognized BVT with the prestigious Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, awarding Bronze for BVT's VectorHive system.

The Bernard Blum Award is presented annually for the year's most innovative biocontrol products - those that have a high impact in pest/disease management and low impact on human health and the environment. All 230 members of the association, along with third parties, were invited to submit their most innovative solutions.



The award was presented last week in Basel, Switzerland at the 16th Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM) organized by the IBMA and the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture. The conference was attended by more than 970 delegates from 44 nations and 400 organizations. BVT CEO Ashish Malik and Christoph Lehnen, BVT Business Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa attended the conference, and held meetings with 10 industry partners to advance the Company's expansion strategy and projects. Mr. Malik also gave a presentation on the Company's VectorHive system and Vectorite with CR-7 biological fungicide.



"BVT being recognized with a Bernard Blum Award is a strong indicator of the robustness and sustainability of our natural precision agriculture solution," said Mr. Lehnen. "It emphasizes solutions with proven impact and performance in the field, not on technologies still in an experimental phase."



Unlike conventional growing - which relies heavily on chemical pesticides prone to non-targeted exposure and high waste and requiring expensive application equipment - bee vectoring puts nature to work instead: commercially managed bees deliver BVT's Vectorite with CR-7, a biological fungicide that controls fungal diseases including Colletotrichum (anthracnose), Botrytis (gray mold) and Monilinia (mummy berry).



As bees exit the hive during normal pollination activities, they walk through BVT's VectorHive system, picking up trace amounts of the biological product (which attach harmlessly to their bodies), then carry it directly into blooms. As the bees pollinate crops, they efficiently deliver the microbe directly to where plants are most susceptible to many fungal diseases: the flower. Once on the flower, the microbe colonizes the plant and protects the crop against various diseases.



"This annual biocontrol industry meeting is an important global forum for bringing attention to and advancing the role of biocontrol for a more sustainable agricultural future," said Mr. Malik. "Despite ongoing challenges with travel restrictions, most of the important industry players were in attendance, and we had an opportunity to meet with several very interested partners to share knowledge, explore product and market collaborations, and increase sustainable agriculture practices."



About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.



