Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the continuous collaboration between GBI Global Inc. ("GBI"), Cantriex Livestock ("Cantriex") and TrustBIX to test-market shipments of high-quality Authentic Angus Canadian beef to Hong Kong, have received positive feedback. These shipments of beef were sourced from animals that feature tracked attributes - Angus, hormone-free, feed details, and Triple A grading or higher, as well as harvest and shipping dates.

"In the premium beef market, attributes are everything. TrustBIX allows us to raise our internal standards to the point that we are able to separate ourselves from our competitors and add a level of attribute confidence that many companies simply cannot match," says Dave Saretsky of Cantriex, along with Keith Gregory of Cattleland Feedyards, partners in the Authentic Angus beef brand.

To add to the value of the product, the BIX platform was integrated with the Company's trusted blockchain partner, Innoblock. This will enable beef to be sold in Hong Kong with a QR code that features the grade, harvest date, shipping date, arrival date, and other attributes. Test-market feedback from retailers was that the product quality and flavour, as well as the information on the product, were excellent. All the value chain participants have committed to continue to work together and expand the network and volume of Canadian premium beef exported to Asia using the BIX platform as its trusted value-add traceability and aggregated data source.

GBI President Jack Szeto said, "We are proud to work with TrustBIX in procuring customers and obtaining a traceable high-quality Canadian beef product to Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Taiwan."

About GBI Global Inc.

GBI Global Inc. (GBI) is a Canadian company operating since 2015 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. GBI's interests and experience are varied, laying in real estate development and international trading. With an established network of business partners and customers in Hong Kong, their export business to the Asian marketplace is in a strong growth phase.

About Cantriex Livestock and Authentic Angus

Cantriex Livestock (Cantriex) is a family operation with deep roots in the cattle industry in Canada. Along with their partner, Keith Gregory of Cattleland Feedyards (Cattleland), they have developed the brand Authentic Angus. Cantriex has spent over 15 years sourcing and selecting high quality, EU Certified cattle. The cattle are managed at Cattleland north of Strathmore Alberta, one of Canada's leading feedyard facilities. Cattleland is proud to have numerous animal welfare and environmental sustainability certifications. Both operations pride themselves on being forward-thinking industry leaders. www.cantriex.ca www.cattlelandfeedyards.com

About InnoBlock Technology Limited

InnoBlock, a member company of Incu-Tech Programme under Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and I&T supplier of the Smart Government Innovation Lab under Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), is a company with the vision to implement blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency and transparency in various industries. The InnoBlock team has a vast amount of experience working with blockchain technology and AI, making them well-versed with its different applications and optimization methods. The three main domains we tackle are supply chain management, cybersecurity, and asset tokenization. For more information, please visit www.innoblocktech.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/innoblocktech/

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter@BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

