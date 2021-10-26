YANGAROO enhances its DMDS platform to now provide talent tracking and licensing rights notifications when preparing and delivering advertising to broadcasters and publishers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) (the "Company"), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced a new strategic alliance with The TEAM Companies ("TTC"). YANGAROO has enhanced its advertising services by seamlessly integrating with TTC's Talent and Rights Management platform to track contract permissions and expirations and to provide notifications of talent and licensed element rights usage within its DMDS platform.

"YANGAROO's integration with TTC provides a real-time cross check of talent and licensed element rights against creative content delivered to broadcasters and publishers," said Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of YANGAROO. "We're excited to be working closely with TTC for our mutual clients' benefit to catch potential talent and rights violations."

This integration connects ad delivery to talent and licensed element rights, notifying the advertiser or traffic team when advertising has a component that is about to expire or be used in a territory or medium that is not permitted.

"Our platforms are both well advanced to provide this seamless integrated offering with the purpose to continually drive greater accuracy and empower the advertiser to make sure their talent and licensed element rights are in order before advertising goes to air or is published," said Greg Smith, Chief Operating and Chief Revenue Officer at The TEAM Companies.

The solution is immediately available to YANGAROO clients who currently have a TTC account and is now available for all TTC accounts wanting to integrate their talent and licensing rights workflows with YANGAROO's production & delivery services.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO is the leader in cloud-based workflow management for the advertising and entertainment ecosystems. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a modern, secure platform that connects creative campaigns to linear TV and radio, OTT, CTV, VOD, desktop and mobile, using a full suite of compliance, verification, and measurement tools.

YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF, and has offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit YANGAROO.com or follow us on LinkedIn and the social media apps.

About The TEAM Companies

The TEAM Companies were founded in 1992 as TEAM (Tours, Entertainment, Advertising & Music), an employer-of-record payroll provider for the advertising & entertainment industries. They have since established themselves as a knowledge-driven organization, expanding their subject-matter expertise and offerings to fully support the business behind the conception, production and distribution of advertising & entertainment projects ranging from broadcast television commercials and fashion photography to music recording and global concert tours.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's acquisition strategy, the impact of the acquisition, expected total consideration, and expected synergies. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Dom Kizek

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #162

dom.kizek@yangaroo.com

