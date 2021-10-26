First to market R16 software delivers new features and support for 5G use cases across multiple industry verticals

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the availability of its Release 16 compliant 5G NR protocol software, which supports low latency use cases for 5G private networks. Radisys' Connect RAN 5G solution, based on specifications from 3GPP, the Small Cell Forum, and the O-RAN Alliance, enables an elastic and agile 5G network tailored to meet the unique requirements of diverse 5G applications with minimized CAPEX, improved time-to-market, and shortened time-to-revenue. The new Release 16 compliant 5G NR protocol software delivers enhancements in functionality, capacity, coverage, latency, mobility, reliability, and ease of deployment.

News Highlights

Radisys' Release 16 compliant protocol software unlocks the full potential of 5G NR, enabling operators to monetize their networks by supporting new use cases for industry verticals. It delivers new features, including URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications), TSN (Time Sensitive Network), NR Unlicensed, 5G Location and Positioning Services and UE Radio Capability Signaling Optimization.

The upgraded protocol software, with new enhancements for beam management for 5G NR sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands, MU-MIMO, New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC), Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), enables robust and efficient network capacity and coverage.

Radisys' Connect RAN 5G Software recently won the Small Cell Forum award for Outstanding Contribution to Small Cell Open RAN Platforms. The software is available pre-integrated and pre-validated on multiple industry-leading platforms to accelerate global 5G deployments.

"We are excited to launch the new version of our Connect RAN 5G Software that is now compliant to the 3GPP Release 16 specification and Open RAN architectures, delivering the critical reliability and ultra-low latency needed for emerging Industry 4.0 use cases," said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Mobility Software and Services, Radisys. "Radisys continues to deliver standards-based 5G software early to market. Working closely with our partners, we remain in lockstep with our customers' requirements for their 5G solutions and advance the 5G ecosystem."

About Radisys

