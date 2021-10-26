ExaGrid's New EX84 Lauded with Bench Tested Product of the Year, Storage Product of the Year, and Return on Investment awards and ExaGrid Recognized as Company of the Year

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with four awards at the annual Network Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on October 21, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005229/en/

ExaGrid Wins Big at the Network Computing Awards 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

ExaGrid was voted the "Company of the Year" award for the second year in a row, and the ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage solution was selected as the "Bench Tested Product of the Year" by Network Computing Magazine's judges, following an independent product review published earlier in the year. ExaGrid's new EX84 appliance also received distinction, winning the "Return on Investment" award and the "Storage Product of the Year" award.

In January 2021, ExaGrid released a new line of Tiered Backup Storage appliances, including its largest appliance to date, the EX84. The largest ExaGrid system, comprised of 32 EX84 appliances, can take in up to a 2.7PB with an ingest rate of up to 488TB/hour, making it the largest system in the industry that offers aggressive data deduplication. In addition to the increased storage capacity, the new EX84 is 33% more rack efficient than the previous EX63000E model. The new appliances can be mixed and matched with any of ExaGrid's previous appliance models in the same scale-out system, preserving the life of customers' previous investments and eliminating product obsolescence.

"We are so honored to win the 'Company of the Year' award as we were nominated alongside such incredible companies in the industry. We are grateful that the ExaGrid EX84 received so much recognition, as we continue to innovate our Tiered Backup Storage solution with the goal of solving all of the challenges related to backup. In addition, the 'Return on Investment' award is especially meaningful as we pride ourselves on our unique scale-out architecture and to end the practice of forklift upgrades and product obsolescence that customers are often faced with," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are so thankful to everyone who voted, and to Network Computing Magazine for continuing to support the industry with these annual awards. Congratulations to all of this year's winners!"

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005229/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com