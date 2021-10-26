NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Wireless Announces Approval for Project Loan with Bank-Cameroon

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce the approval by the credit committee of a local Cameroon bank of a project loan facility to fund the construction of up to 122 sites in Cameroon. The total capital project size is US$3 Million and the bank will upon closing fund 75% or US$ 2.3 Million for a term of 60 months, including 6 months of deferred capital, at an interest rate of 9% per annum.

"This debt financing at a local level in Cameroon is a very significant step for NuRAN. It allows NuRAN to complete the build-out of Phase 1 of the Cameroon project with no further equity being used. It will be also NuRAN's first local bank financing in Africa which further demonstrates the value of the contract with Orange SA. NuRAN's management team helped secure the financing with a significant direct investment by launching the first sites in Cameroon. Following closing we intend to rapidly deploy the remaining sites and be able to repatriate funds to Canada for the equipment supplied by NuRAN and the ongoing services and support the company is providing. The data generated such as subscription rates from these sites will be most crucial as we go forward as it will allow NuRAN to further highlight the effectiveness of the NAAS business model and confirm our conservative site economics used in business planning. We will also look to further build the relationship with the bank in the other markets in which they operate, notably DRC." stated Jim Bailey, CFO of NuRAN.

Closing of the loan agreement is subject to customary closing conditions including: a letter of guarantee from NuRAN, domiciliation of the Company's agreement with Orange Cameroon S.A., board final approval, receipt of a financial guarantee from a Canadian bank for 50% of the facility and delegation of certain insurance policies.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Additional Information

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau,

Director and CEO

info@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

