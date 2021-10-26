The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Fortell Reality and GameChanger Charity to Deliver Virtual Reality Therapy to Hospitalized Children

Virtual and Augmented Reality Games and Tools Transform Hospital Experience for Seriously Ill, Isolated Kids

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Foretell Reality, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)("Glimpse"), and a provider of social Virtual Reality (VR) multi-person spaces, and GameChanger Charity today announced a partnership to deliver Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) games and tools to leading pediatric facilities through the GameChanger Private Network, helping to transform the hospital experience for seriously ill and isolated children.

Backed by an impactful Board of Directors that includes: Amazon Web Services VP of Healthcare Dave Levy, Twitch Founder and CEO Emmett Shear, Microsoft Xbox CFO Tim Stuart, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and YouTube VP of Content Malik Ducard, GameChanger Charity develops the technology and content offerings of its GameChanger Private Network. The GameChanger Private Network is a secure multi-channel, interactive platform provided at no cost to hospitals and delivers the latest video games, movies, VR and AR experiences, as well as other forms of distraction therapy, to patients, families and caregivers.

Pandemic conditions have worsened the acute anxiety of hospitalization for children isolated in treatment and long-term care. COVID-19 restrictions for immunocompromised patients mean no visitors, no friends or classmates, no pet therapists. In what continues to be a difficult and painful time, innovations like VR and AR can bring hope, connection and joy to those who need it most.

The Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) in California and Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., are among 10 hospitals designated to receive the immersive technologies which are specially developed by Foretell Reality to enhance mental wellbeing by mitigating pain, loneliness and anxiety.

Foretell's VR platform transports users to another dimension, away from the mundane hospital environment. Its technologies enhance human interaction for patient therapy and support, soft skills training, learning and collaboration.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/638839119

Jim Carol, Co-Founder and CEO of GameChanger Charity commented: "Foretell's technology offers advanced patient experiences that can have a positive impact on the overall wellbeing of the children we are working to help each day. The Foretell team share our passion for relieving the pain and suffering of isolated kids and their families, and just as importantly, the caregivers who are working tirelessly on the front lines."

"Our partnership with GameChanger Charity comes at a critical time for hospitals looking for innovative therapies for patients isolated by the pandemic," said Dror Goldberg, GM, Foretell Reality & VP Product, The Glimpse Group. "This is exactly what our VR and AR experiences are designed to do."

About Foretell Reality

Foretell Reality is a social virtual reality platform that supports many different types of avatars with varying degrees of realism and expression for different use cases including VR therapy and support, soft skills training, and business collaboration. For more details: https://foretellreality.com/

About GameChanger Charity

Based in Dana Point, Calif., GameChanger Charity is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 by Jim Carol and his son Taylor, inspired by Taylor's battle with pediatric cancer. GameChanger's mission is to bring happiness, hope and connection to hospitalized children all over the world primarily through the GameChanger Private Network, an interactive platform that gives patients, families and caregivers relief by providing free access to the latest video games, movies, virtual reality and other forms of distraction therapy. The charity has grown to help 25,000 children and 6,500 caregivers with more than $25 million in donations. Get involved at gamechangercharity.org and on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

