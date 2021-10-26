ePlus inc.: IGXGlobal to Provide Managed Detection and Response Security Services to Customers Across Europe

Addition of MDR technology to the IGXGlobal portfolio will help protect customer organizations from growing cyber threats

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS - news) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, IGXGlobal UK Limited, has expanded its Security Services portfolio to include a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering that will help customers across Europe defend against growing cyber-threats.

The addition of MDR services to IGXGlobal's roster will provide enterprise clients with access to technology that can enhance protection of their organizations with around-the-clock security monitoring and alerting, threat detection, and incident management from global managed security operations centers. In the face of a growing cyber skills gap and on-going budget constraints, the MDR service will enable IGXGlobal customers to more quickly and easily implement technology and expertise that allows them to be proactive and responsive to threats.

"As cyber security threats become increasingly complex and evasive of traditional security controls, many organizations lack the resources and tooling to monitor and respond to these security threats," said Richard Dunthorne, services director of IGXGlobal. "IGXGlobal now has the ability to provide customers with next generation security technology, including machine learning and behavior analytics, threat intelligence, AI-based threat models and business context modelling, to help identify and analyze threats more efficiently for a quicker and more comprehensive response."

IGXGlobal will work in collaboration with Proficio, a long-standing and trusted partner of ePlus Technology, to provide and accelerate the use of their MDR security technology in key European markets.

"We are excited to expand our successful partnership with ePlus and join together with IGXGlobal to provide this service," said Tim Capps, managing director, EMEA for Proficio. "IGXGlobal has a well-established name in the technology sector and is trusted by large corporate and public sector organizations for their expertise and technical capabilities. As the need for cybersecurity continues to grow, we are pleased to enter into this strategic relationship to accelerate our market leadership, expand our coverage, and help organizations reduce their business risk."

Organizations based in Europe who would like to learn more about protecting their business with MDR are asked to complete and submit an online form.

About IGXGlobal UK Limited

IGXGlobal UK Limited (IGXGlobal) is a UK-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology inc. ePlus & IGXGlobal support customers commercially and technically on a global scale. As a technology systems integrator at the forefront of digital transformation IGXGlobal designs, builds and secures automated multi-cloud infrastructures that meet the rapidly changing needs of enterprise businesses. Our company is built upon technical and service excellence, which is exemplified by our skills and capabilities across multiple technologies. Our biggest differentiator remains our local, personalized approach that is ingrained into our heritage. We are in the unique position to have both the capabilities of a Global Systems Integrator and the agility and flexibility of a smaller organization. IGXGlobal UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Its registered number is 05551268, and it's registered office address is Camburgh House, 27 New Dover, Road, Canderbury, Kent, CT1 3DN.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response service provider. We help prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Our team of experts provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. Proficio's cloud-native Threat Management Platform uses a combination of industry leading commercial software and proprietary technology to provide clients with advanced analytics, threat intelligence, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), patented risk scoring, AI-based threat hunting, Open XDR, and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management. www.proficio.com

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

