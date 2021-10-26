The 61 MW solar facility is owned by Colombian oil company Ecopetrol.From pv magazine Latam U.S.-based energy company AES, which in May changed the name of its unit in Latin America from AES Gener to AES Andes, has inaugurated and put into operation, on Friday, the San Fernando Solar Park, the largest photovoltaic project in Colombia. AES built the plant for Colombian oil company Ecopetrol, which entered the solar energy business in August 2018. Located in the municipality of Castilla La Nueva, in the department of Meta, the new solar complex has 61 MW of installed capacity and is the largest ...

