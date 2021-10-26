Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.10.2021
WKN: A0B6RZ ISIN: LT0000111676 Ticker-Symbol: YOE 
Stuttgart
26.10.21
14:34 Uhr
1,465 Euro
+0,005
+0,34 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2021 | 14:41
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Public sale of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB shares

From 2021-10-28 until 2021-11-16 a public sale of Siauliu Bankas AB shares
(ISIN code LT0000111676) owned by the Lithuanian Government will be carried out
with uncross on the last auction day. 

The number of shares on sale is 34 096
The initial share price is EUR 1.5399

Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EET each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30
EET on the last auction day. 
Order uncross - 2021-11-16 15:45 EET
Auction type - "Open"

Trades will be concluded following the single price method - (following article
4.4.20 of the Special Procedures rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius - Dutch auction). 

Market -VSE Public Sales (Genium INET trading system),
Order book - PZV1LPS1.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
