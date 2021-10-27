From 2021-10-28 until 2021-11-16 a public sale of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB shares (ISIN code LT0000111676) owned by the Lithuanian Government will be carried out with uncross on the last auction day. The number of shares on sale is 34 096 The initial share price is EUR 1.5399 Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EET each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30 EET on the last auction day. Order uncross - 2021-11-16 15:45 EET Auction type - "Open" Trades will be concluded following the single price method - (following article 4.4.20 of the Special Procedures rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius - Dutch auction). The auction will be executed only if the total number of shares to be purchased is not less than the maximum number of shares to be sold. Market -VSE Public Sales (Genium INET trading system), Order book - PZV1LPS1. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com