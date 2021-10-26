Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.10.2021
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
26.10.2021 | 14:46
Limitless Earth Plc - Statement re Share Price Movement

PR Newswire

London, October 26

26 October 2021

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Statement re Share Price Movement

Limitless Earth plc, an AIM quoted investing company, notes today's increase in the Company's share price and confirms that it is not aware of any reason for the movement.

Enquiries:

Limitless Earth plc
Guido Contesso		+44 7780 700 091
www.limitlessearthplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jo Turner/ Sandy Jamieson/ Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 20 7213 0880
www.cairnfin.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Broker
Peter Greensmith/ Charles Goodfellow		+44 20 7469 0930
www.peterhousecap.com

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.

