Limitless Earth Plc - Statement re Share Price Movement

26 October 2021

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Statement re Share Price Movement

Limitless Earth plc, an AIM quoted investing company, notes today's increase in the Company's share price and confirms that it is not aware of any reason for the movement.

