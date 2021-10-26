Limitless Earth Plc - Statement re Share Price Movement
London, October 26
26 October 2021
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")
Statement re Share Price Movement
Limitless Earth plc, an AIM quoted investing company, notes today's increase in the Company's share price and confirms that it is not aware of any reason for the movement.
Enquiries:
|Limitless Earth plc
Guido Contesso
|+44 7780 700 091
www.limitlessearthplc.com
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jo Turner/ Sandy Jamieson/ Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 20 7213 0880
www.cairnfin.com
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
Broker
Peter Greensmith/ Charles Goodfellow
|+44 20 7469 0930
www.peterhousecap.com
About Limitless Earth plc
Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.