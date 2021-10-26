Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant To Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders On December 14, 2021 To Approve Nickel and Vanadium Spin-outs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 14, 2021, at 9:00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time).

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek Shareholder approval to the Plan of Arrangement and Spin-Out of the Company's Nickel and Vanadium assets as previously announced in the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2021 and September 23, 2021.

The Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, together with supporting documentation, will be mailed to shareholders and beneficial holders on or around November 17, 2021.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining and exploration company.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

ir@silverelef.com

www.silverelef.com

