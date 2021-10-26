MoSys, Inc.: Achronix and MoSys Partner to Target 5G Wireless and Broadband Networking Acceleration

Joint Solution Delivers High-Speed, Programmable FPGA-Based Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence to enable fast, intelligent data access, and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation ("Achronix"), a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced a collaboration to deliver a new class of high-speed, programmable, FPGA-based infrastructure solutions tailored for 5G wireless and core, edge, data center and broadband wired networks.

The solution will combine the Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA with the MoSys Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP to deliver key building blocks needed for high-speed routing, compute and security solutions.

MoSys Stellar Packet Classification IP will utilize the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA high speed GDDR6 memory to add support for:

Hundreds of millions of lookups per second

Millions of packet classification rules Both Access Control Lists (ACL) and Longest Prefix Match (LPM)

Very complex 10+ tuple lookups at up to 480b TCAM-style rules

MoSys Blazar Acceleration Engine ICs can also be easily coupled to Speedster7t FPGAs to add:

In-memory compute capabilities using 25G SerDes lanes

Up to 1 Gb of high-speed memory to complement and expand the on-board FPGA SRAM by up to 5X

MoSys IP, together with Achronix FPGAs, can offload both high-end servers and multi-terabit switch designs to extend functionality and capacity, as well as reduce latency for critical look-up functions, at much lower power compared to CPU-only based solutions. Combining Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs and MoSys Stellar Packet Classification will improve the performance of a wide range of applications and services for cloud data center operators, 5G mobile telecom service providers, enterprise data centers, and government and research organizations.

Achronix's latest Speedster7t FPGA is an ideal fit for 5G Wireless and Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) applications. With the first Speedster7t device shipping now, the AC7t1500 provides:

692k look-up-tables (LUTs)

195 Mb of memory

400G Ethernet interfaces

Support for PCIe Gen5

Eight GDDR6 memory interfaces

20 Tbps - 2D network on chip (NoC)

The Speedster®7t device is the first FPGA available with a 2D network on chip (NoC), which helps to support high-speed data transfers from external data interfaces to the FPGA's internal logic, delivering a total bandwidth of greater than 20 Tbps.

Steve Mensor, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at Achronix Semiconductor said, "Achronix is excited to partner with MoSys to provide high-performance routing and security solutions to our global customer base. MoSys' industry-leading packet classification solutions combined with our Speedster®7t FPGA will provide an ideal platform for the most demanding data acceleration applications."

"Achronix's Speedster7t FPGA products are ideally suited to host our high-speed lookup IP. Now, 5G UPF Core and Edge routing solutions using longest prefix match (LPM) lookups and security solutions, including network firewalls and anti-DDoS applications can use complex access control lists to process traffic at unprecedented performance levels," said Dan Lewis, CEO of MoSys. "The Achronix design is truly optimized for on-chip and off-chip networking, and, by combining their FPGAs with our Stellar Packet Classification IP and software, will provide a compelling solution to our shared customers in the networking and communications markets."

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. MoSys' Quazar family of high-speed memories and the Blazar family of Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys' Stellar family of Virtual Accelerator Engines includes its Packet Classification Platforms for LPM and ACL based applications embedded in ASICs and FPGAs. This IP accelerates applications and is portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys silicon chips. More information is available at: MoSys.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of technologies of MoSys, Achronix, individually or combined, expected outcome of the collaboration of MoSys and Achronix, anticipated future combined products or services, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the availability and performance of the Blazar Accelerator Engine Integrated circuits, Stellar Packet Classification IP solutions and the combined MoSys-Achronix solutions, ability to support and interoperate our IP with third-party hardware products, reach new customers, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys' most recent report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

