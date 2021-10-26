Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment

The Former Marvel Designer Is Spearheading Illustration For Dolphin's NFT Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Ground-breaking and award-winning visual designer Anthony Francisco has joined Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the newly created post of Creative Director, it was announced today by company Founder and CEO, Bill O'Dowd. Francisco joins the content and marketing collective to develop and execute numerous NFT series involving original and existing IP. The new role is a significant leap forward for Dolphin's growing NFT studio, which is planning multiple drops in the coming months. The company most recently announced a partnership with leading cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX to build NFT marketplaces across multiple entertainment and sports verticals.

Francisco most recently served as a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios, where he worked for nine years designing some of the world's most beloved characters and elements for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Baby Groot to Loki to the Dora Milaje (female warriors of Black Panther). His work has been featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Volumes 1, 2 and 3, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

Francisco's designs, concepts and creations will be featured in the highly anticipated Eternals, scheduled for release on November 5, as well as in upcoming films -- Black Panther 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Captain Marvel 2.

"Anthony Francisco has had the distinct honor of designing some of the most cherished characters in today's pop culture, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Dolphin family," comments Bill O'Dowd. "With his talent and imagination already hard at work, I can say without question that Dolphin's forthcoming NFT releases will be special and unique."

"NFTs are such an exciting new world for any visual artist," says Francisco. "I'm very excited and grateful for the opportunity to establish a creative role that doesn't already exist inside Dolphin Entertainment. The ideas are endlessly flowing and it's thrilling for a designer like myself to feel that anything is possible. I can't wait to share what we've been working on with the world."

Prior to joining Marvel, Francisco served as a Senior Concept Artist at Rhythm & Hues, contributing to movies such as R.I.P.D., Seventh Son, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, The Hunger Games and Snow White and the Huntsman.

In January of 2019, Anthony published his first book called Anthony Francisco Art Vol. 1: Uber Monsters, which includes numerous creature designs and renderings.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit:https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669614/Award-Winning-Visual-Artist-Anthony-Francisco-Tapped-As-Creative-Director-for-Dolphin-Entertainment