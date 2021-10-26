Blender Bites Limited: Dr. Dionne Laslo Baker, Founder and CEO of Deebee's Organics, Joins Advisory Board of Blender Bites

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of PhD and medical researcher, Dionne Laso-Baker to the Company's Advisory Board, effective October 26, 2021.

DeeBee's Organics founder, Dr Dionne Laslo-Baker is a Canadian expert on the impacts of environmental toxins on the health of children, with a specialty looking at toxins in the food chain. A PhD medical researcher in the field of maternal-fetal toxicology, her doctorate focused on the effects of exposure to chemicals during pregnancy on fetal development. A strong proponent for the health science behind organic food, Dionne founded DeeBee's Organics on a mission to make 'conscious' snacking really fun! This led her on a life-long quest to provide her own family with healthy, non-harmful food, and then to the realization that food companies and the choices they make can be a force for good in the world.

"Dr. Laslo-Baker has recently been named as a Finalist for a 2021 Pacific region Ernst and Young Entreprenuer of the Year award. This speaks volumes to the contributions she will be able to provide to the entire Blender team. On behalf of the entire Blender team, I would like to welcome her to the advisory board" stated Chelsie Hodge, Founder of Blender Bites.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores.

