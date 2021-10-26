Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Argo living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (the "Company" or "Argo") is pleased to announce that it has started production of the Company's proprietary organic fertilizer, "Vermicompost" at it's Galiano Island farm site.



"Vermicompost" is a 100% organic fertilizer that is perfectly suited for the fast growing organic plant-based market. Vermicompost is an organic form of fertilizer produced by earthworms. Vermicasting, (worm casting) is the decomposition process using various species of worms to create a mixture of decomposing bedding materials resulting in rich nutrient dense soils naturally.



Argo CEO Mr. Gerry Diakow states, "Our core business lies in creating organic, nutrient-dense growing mediums capable of supporting the growth of high-value crops, while eliminating, or substantially reducing the need for costly pest control measures. "Vermicompost" is indicative of the premium products that we are bringing to market. In this day and age consumers are more concerned than ever in regard to food supply chains. Our organic soils deliver economic and sustainable solutions to growing nutrient-dense plants naturally."



The Galiano Island Production Site has two vermicast barns, a mixing plant and office. The production barns, which were built in 2020, have now been updated with power from BC Hydro, as well as upgraded water and electrical infrastructure and a backup generator.

Recent heat pump upgrades allow for the flow thru vermicast reactors to operate under optimum temperature and humidity conditions. The start-up facility is now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



A second vermicast reactor is arriving from a US manufacturer and should be on site by the end of the month, which will allow for a doubling of production once it is completely online.



Galiano Island will also be the site of a research facility, greenhouse for producing cultivars, and facilities for developing and producing natural fertilizers and pesticides. Growing awareness of health and safety issues, particularly among urban populations, will drive demand for products grown in a healthy organic medium where organic fertilizers are used to enhance yields. Environmental benefits and reduced soil degradation are among the key factors driving product sales.

Chadley Diakow director of Argo, comments, "We are extremely pleased to be able to make this significant upgrade to our production farm site. But we aren't done yet. We are well-positioned to increase manufacturing capacity and a wider range of products with a goal of becoming a major player in the rapidly growing organic soil marketplace. Our core business lies in creating organic, nutrient-dense growing mediums capable of producing high-value crops, while eliminating, or substantially reducing the need for costly pest control measures. We look forward to delivering our sustainably produced products to an ever-growing consumer base."

