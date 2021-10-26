MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, and Bigbelly, the world leader in smart waste and recycling, are today showcasing the Bigbelly Telebelly platform at Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles. Taoglas is currently through its acquisition of Smartsensor Technologies the exclusive distributor of Bigbelly's smart waste and recycling in Australia and working closely with cellular carriers and cities to deploy Telebelly the multi-purpose waste and small cell solution.

"We are thrilled to showcase Bigbelly and the Telebelly solution at Mobile World Congress," says Leon Hayes, GM and Sr. VP of Taoglas Connected Smart Services Business Unit. "As a recognized brand in Asia Pacific for smart waste solutions, we look forward to exploring the opportunity to offer similar services in new markets combined with our smart city application platform, Taoglas Insights. Deploying Telebelly to North America opens a chapter to smart cities, where the critical city services of waste and communication infrastructure are combined to make cities smarter, cleaner, more efficient, and connected."

The Bigbelly Telebelly is a multipurpose Smart City Platform for deploying 4G and 5G small cells in public spaces. It can be configured to provide a variety of solutions for both public and private cellular networks and Wi-Fi infrastructure. This allows municipalities and cellular carriers to deploy communications infrastructure without additional clutter or negative aesthetic impact in dense areas.

The Telebelly platform is a fully customizable, technology agnostic, multipurpose hosting solution. The double station features a smart waste unit coupled with a telecom cabinet that conceals critical small cell radio, IOT and communications equipment. Combining the Telebelly with Taoglas Insights, a cloud hosted smart city services platform for city management, municipalities will have access to a dynamic asset management dashboard with real-time reporting and data visualization tools, predictive waste collection management and in-cabin routing. When combined with the power of the Bigbelly, it optimizes waste collection processes and can save cities up to 80% in waste collections and is used as a tool to monitor and reduce CO2 emissions.

"Smart waste stations are located where the people are, which is exactly where cell coverage is needed in dense urban areas. Communities around the world benefit from wireless applications that improve quality of life, public safety, and economic development. The innovative Telebelly solution keeps streets, sidewalks, and beaches clean and enabling robust wireless connectivity to the residents, businesses, and visitors," says Alexander Gamota, GM and Sr. VP of Bigbelly's ICT Business Unit. "We're excited to team up with Taoglas at Mobile World Congress and look forward to serving the growing need for aesthetically pleasing multi-purpose smart solutions in public spaces."

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio, and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy, and engineering expertise, along with support and test centres globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About Bigbelly

Bigbelly is the world leader of Smart Waste Recycling Solutions for public spaces. Since 2003, it is a proven solution deployed in all 50 states and in over 50 countries, with over 65,000 units operating worldwide. Customers experience up to 80% collection reduction in addition to cleanliness, operational, economic, and environmental benefits with the cloud-based solar-powered Bigbelly system. Further enhancing public spaces, Bigbelly provides an innovative multi-purpose platform to host communications infrastructure the Telebelly. Communities and solution providers share the challenge of how and where to deploy small cell, broadband, and other information and communication technology ("ICT") infrastructure in public spaces without additional clutter or negative aesthetic impact. The Telebelly platform modernizes a core city service and is optimal for hosting additional ICT technologies since it is ubiquitous and where the people are. The platform is easy to access and hides technology in plain sight.

