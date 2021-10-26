Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the Institutional Sales & Trading team (the "ISTT") of Research Capital Corporation ("Research Capital") to act as a trading advisor to the Company.

Under the service agreement with Research Capital, the ISTT will:

a) Execute a trading liquidity program for SoLVBL to increase its visibility, improve liquidity and provide market analysis with monthly performance reports;

b) Allow access to Research Capital's research platform, providing topical industry reports and sector-wide deal perspective on the Canadian capital markets on a monthly basis;

c) Communicate feedback to the Company from existing and potential investors which will allow the Company to understand the key highlights and risks from an investor's perspective;

d) Trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares; and

e) Provide such other trading related advice to the Company as is mutually agreed to.

SoLVBL has agreed to retain Research Capital as its Canadian trading advisor for a term of six (6) months ending April 26, 2022, and the arrangement may be extended by mutual agreement.

"We are very excited to be working with the Research Capital team to extend our reach in the Canadian public marketplace," said Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL. "We believe that this relationship will create additional value for the Company and our stakeholders."

As part of the compensation for its services, Research Capital will receive a monthly fee of $6,500 for its trading advisory services for a minimum of 6 months. The service agreement can be extended by mutual agreement.

The trading advisory agreement is subject to the rules of the Exchange and remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. SoLVBL Inc. takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don't believe that any system is 'un-hackable', no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: 'To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing the accuracy of digital records with an application which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems.' The Company is currently pursuing the use of Q by SoLVBL in the following verticals: NG-911 (Next Generation 911); data used in the financial sector; medical data applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Raymond Pomroy, CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: Ray.Pomroy@SoLVBL.com

T: 905.510.7982

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100863