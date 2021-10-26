The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, is pleased to announce the promotions of Dr. Michelle Tokarz to Vice President of Partnerships Innovation and Dr. Ramez Elgammal to Chief Technology Officer.

As The Coretec Group moves forward in the development of multiple technologies across a range of sectors including batteries, quantum dots, and semiconductors, the need for further development and expertise has never been so apparent. As the company continues to expand its IP and in turn its range of applications, the company is also growing and promoting its team.

Dr. Michelle Tokarz is the perfect blend of scientist and businessperson. Dr. Tokarz developed her science and business acumen in the pharmaceutical industry holding research chemistry and subsequent production roles for Merck and Eli Lilly. Participating with and assisting several groups in NSF ICorp customer discovery sessions, she led several teams through the initial, as well as the full-scale, national program. Dr. Tokarz has also participated in several NSF SBIR review boards. Dr. Tokarz earned her Ph.D. in Materials Science and a dual Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Dr. Ramez Elgammal has a broad background in science, engineering, and entrepreneurship. He is a Senior Research Associate at the University of Tennessee where he manages a broad spectrum of projects in energy storage and energy generating devices including fuel cells, flow batteries, and lithium-ion batteries. Dr. Elgammal served as Director of New Applications for Sylvatex Inc. developing advanced lithium-ion battery materials and prior to that he co-founded two clean-tech companies: Novoform Technologies (which develops catalysts for gas-to-liquid conversion and was acquired in 2014) and Saratoga Energy Research Partners (focused on electrochemical CO2 conversion process to synthesize carbon nanomaterials for lithium-ion battery anodes). He has over 40 publications and conference proceedings and 7 patents pending. Dr. Elgammal earned his M.Sc. in Applied Physics and Ph.D. in Chemistry at the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) as a Rosen Fellow and holds an honor's B.S. in Chemistry from Central Michigan University where he was a Centralis Scholar.

"Michelle and Ramez are key players in the growth of The Coretec Group. Their combined knowledge, industry connections, and expertise are unsurpassed, but more importantly they share the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our team," said Matthew Kappers, CEO.

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

