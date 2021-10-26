Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1212.06 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial nailers and staplers market report.

The industrial nailers and staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.14% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global industrial nailers and staplers market would realize an absolute growth of 27.55% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026.

2. Pneumatic nailer and stapler segment accounted for majority share of the global industrial nailers and staplers market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CARG of 3.19% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

3. The nailers segment dominated the market with a share of 72.05% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during 2020-2026.

4. The construction segment dominated the global industrial nailers and staplers market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 94.74 million revenue during the forecast period.

5.North America dominated the overall industrial nailers and staplers market with a share of 32.87% in 2020 in terms of revenue. The region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, with revenue mostly being generated from the US, which is the largest economy in the region.

6. APAC emerged as the second-largest market for industrial nailers and staplers with a share of 26.54% in 2020, in terms of revenue. It is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the dominant construction industry.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product type, operation, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 4 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Segmentation

The industrial staplers segment is likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Industrial staplers can be used to attach roofing felt or plastic wrap while renovating, and for leather and textiles in upholstery projects. It can be used by both professionals and DIY hobbyists. The increasing demand for staplers in the packaging industry is driving the industrial staplers segment.

Pneumatic nailers and staplers are driven by an air compressor that enables the user to constantly fire, as long as the tool is filled with nails and staples. These are the most prevalent and generally used type of nail guns and staple guns owing to their lightweight and powerful driving capability.

The construction industry is the major end-use segment for the industrial nailers and staplers market and is anticipated to maintain steady growth during the forecast period. The demand for industrial nailers and staplers in the construction industry is witnessing a considerable rise as they are heavily used for holding structures and carrying out construction activities.

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market by Product

Nailers

Staplers

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market by Operation

Pneumatic

Electric

Gas-Powered

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market by End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Wood Working

Packaging

Others

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Dynamics

Due to the rising demand for long-lasting battery life, several advances have been made in batteries for extra backup capacity. This has dramatically improved the performance and efficiency of Li-ion batteries. It has also led to improvements in energy density, charging rate, cyclability, safety, and stability. Although the replacement with Li-ion batteries will result in additional costs of up to 10% to 49%, there is an observable surge in preference for efficient Li-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) and e-communication devices. Currently, cordless nailers and staplers are mostly equipped with Li-ion batteries, giving a tough competition to NiCd batteries and pneumatic nailers. According to estimates, nearly 40% of cordless power tools, including nailers and staplers, were powered by NiCd batteries between 2007 and 2014, which is being slowly replaced by Li-ion batteries.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Energy-efficient Motor Technology

Unprecedented Growth of Construction Industry

Advances in Li-ion Batteries

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Geography

In 2020, North America emerged as the largest market for industrial nailers and staplers. The region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, with revenue mostly being generated from the US, which is the largest economy in the region. North America is home to several large industries, including automobile, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging. Also, advances in Li-ion battery technology are expected to enable market growth at a CAGR of 9.45% between 2019 and 2024. North America is poised to play a leading role in manufacturing high-tech industrial products. However, this time, it is not just domestic consumption but the region's high-tech industries that are capitalizing on the growth prospects across the world.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Spain



Italy

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

Illinois Tool Works

Max

Koki Holdings

Other Prominent Vendors

Aerosmith Fasteners

EVERWIN

GREX POWER TOOLS

Hilti

JAACO

BeA

BECK

Basso

Makita

Panrex

Rongpeng Air Tools

NANSHAN

Apach

Meite

Emerson

Kyocera

Unicatch

Tacwise

Dorking S.A.

Kaymo

