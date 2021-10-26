Lief Labs Partners with Prairie Capital, Skyline Global Partners and S2G Ventures

New partnerships to provide recapitalization investments and strategic advisory support as Lief and the dietary supplement industry

continue a strong growth trajectory

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the successful recapitalization of Lief Labs through new partnerships with Prairie Capital, Skyline Global Partners, S2G Ventures, Lief Labs' management team, and Lief's founder and CEO, Adel Villalobos.

This new collaboration will provide recapitalization investments and strategic advisory resources with Lief's management team to support the company's scalable growth. Lief will focus its growth strategy on key areas, including technology innovation, raw materials & formulations business expansion, supply chain management, human capital development, customer service resources, increased production capacity, and world-class manufacturing operations & facilities.

According to the NBJ Supplement Business Report 2021, the supplement market expanded by $7.08 billion in 2020 and NBJ is projecting another $2.94 billion added in 2021. Additionally, the U.S. vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) market is valued at $58bn and has consistently grown in the last ten years. Along with this substantial industry growth and forecast, Lief has also achieved significant year-over-year revenue growth. Looking ahead, Lief is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing dietary supplement market momentum for further growth through the company's contract manufacturing business and work helping clients build premier brands. Additional growth is expected through Lief's development of in-house capabilities, such as its Lief Raws raw materials and ingredients division, and Lief's True Stock inventory management program.

"We are extremely excited about Lief's new partnerships with Prairie Capital, Skyline Global Partners and S2G Ventures, which come at a pivotal time for our organization as we embrace the opportunities and address the challenges that accompany the rapid growth which we are experiencing at Lief, and in our industry," said Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs. "The depth of expertise that each of our new partners brings to the table will lend tremendous reinforcement to Lief's already strong executive team in leading our company forward. The valuable recapitalization investments will also enable Lief to achieve new levels of success and innovation for our organization, and for the clients and brands we serve."

Lief's current executive team and management structure will not change as a result of the new partnerships, and Adel Villalobos will remain the CEO of Lief Labs. The new partnerships, which became effective August 27, 2021, will enhance Lief's board structure, as Prairie Capital, Skyline Global Partners, and S2G Ventures are now a part of Lief's new governance board and will also participate in the company's advisory board meetings to lend strategic support.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

About Prairie Capital

Founded in Chicago in 1997, Prairie Capital is a private equity fund with a long and successful track record of scaling growth-oriented, middle market companies in partnership with talented founders and management teams. Since inception, Prairie has invested over $1 billion in 99 platform companies. Prairie makes control equity investments in founder-owned companies that require company-building investments to help scale the platforms to sustain accelerated growth. Prairie targets companies less than $20 million in EBITDA that participate in growing subsectors within healthcare, consumer, business services, education, industrial, and technology. More information about Prairie can be found at www.prairie-capital.com.

About Skyline Global Partners

Skyline Global Partners LLC is a lower middle market private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. We focus on buyouts and growth equity investments on a control or minority ownership basis in the United States and Canada. Skyline targets companies in the healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, business services, software/SaaS and eCommerce, consumer products, and food/beverage/agribusiness sectors. We partner with management teams to provide capital and strategic guidance and we leverage a large network of strategic co-investors, operating partners and executives to assist with growth and shareholder value enhancement post-investment. More information on Skyline may be found at: www.skylinegp.com.

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund investing across the food, agriculture, oceans and seafood markets. The fund's mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, oceans, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. For more information about S2G, visit www.s2gventures.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Cathy Loos

Loos & Co. Communications

+1-347-334-4135

cloos@looscomm.com

SOURCE: Lief Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669625/Lief-Labs-Partners-with-Prairie-Capital-Skyline-Global-Partners-and-S2G-Ventures