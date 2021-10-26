Autocorp Technologies: Autocorp.ai Launches AVA Trade Tool With Values From Kelley Blue Book Canada

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Autocorp.ai , an automotive fintech company specializing in virtual retail technologies, is proud to announce the inclusion of Cox Automotive Canada's Kelley Blue Book® Trade-In Values in Autocorp's newly launched used vehicle trade-in tool called AVA Trade to improve the car buying journey for customers and dealerships across Canada.

AVA Trade is different from other trade-in tools in Canada because our dealer partners are seeing an immediate increase with double-digit trade-in volumes in under 30 days of activation. We have empowered our current partners with a solution for the current inventory shortages by engaging their customers with a simple, yet effective and real-time valuation tool. Consumers have trusted information on their trade-in value while dealers have access to essential details to advance the sales process. AVA Trade when paired with Autocorp's AVA Credit, creates a superior customer experience that delivers transparency while satisfying the consumer's online needs.

"AVA Trade is featuring Kelley Blue Book® Valuations which have long been trusted in the industry and uses the proven methodology Kelley Blue Book is known for," said Brian Murphy, Managing Director, Kelley Blue Book and Data Solutions, Cox Automotive Canada. "Our experts at Kelley Blue Book prescribe market reflective values based on detailed analysis of Canadian market data, including actual transactions, and then adjust for local market conditions and seasonal trends."

"Trade & Credit really seems to be the winning combination, being two of the most top-of-mind questions online car shoppers have," said Andrew Lemoine, CEO of Autocorp.ai. "The engagement our dealer partners are experiencing with AVA Trade is excellent, and the known & trusted brand of Kelley Blue Book is playing a huge role in that customer experience."

AVA Trade is part of Autocorp's AVA Suite of products, but dealers also have the option to subscribe to AVA Trade as a stand-alone solution as well.

Kole Hicks, the Executive Vice President of Autocorp, shared that "Autocorp's innovation in the industry is reinventing how car buying occurs by putting consumers at the center of the experience and providing dealers with real-time information. It's time to put an end to hollow forms and provide both consumers & dealers with real relevant information, in real-time."

About Autocorp.ai:

Autocorp is a fintech company specializing in solutions for the automotive industry. We combine our expertise with world-leading technologies to bring consumers and dealerships a suite of digital retailing products primarily focused on credit and financial services. We have a proven track record of supporting customers and dealerships, designing solutions that scale and building innovative products that address the industry's needs. As experts in the automotive technology space, we deliver innovative solutions that support customers during the buying process, increase efficiency for dealerships, and create incredible experiences for both parties. Everything we do focuses on creating the best possible buying experience so that dealerships can scale and consumers get the most enjoyment from their purchase.

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Clutch®, Dealertrack®, Dealer.com®, HomeNet®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, Modix®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® and Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

