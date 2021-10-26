Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Unveils New Bilingual Website to Provide Updated News on its Active Graphite Exploration Projects

As development progresses on its Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca projects, www.focusgraphite.com offers stakeholders a central source of information, complemented by an enhanced social media presence

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FMS) (OTCQX:FCSMF) (FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its newly revamped website, www.focusgraphite.com, is now live and offers up-to-date information in both English and French about the company, its mission, and the key flake graphite projects it has in development, which include two premier deposits located in Quebec.

The website updates investors, media, local communities, and the public at large about the latest news from Focus Graphite as it continues to develop its flagship graphite property, Lac Knife, located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM). Focus is also progressing with exploration at its Lac Tétépisca property, located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Côte-Nord administrative district of Québec.

In addition to project details and updates, the website includes an investor portal, a beginner's guide to graphite, an in-depth section about the company and its management team, and links to technical documents. The website will also integrate a new look on social media for Focus Graphite. The company will post regular updates across Facebook and LinkedIn.

"As we continue to develop our graphite properties in Quebec and unlock value for our shareholders, we know how important it is to keep all stakeholders updated and informed," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite. "It is especially important to us to communicate our news in both English and French so that stakeholders across North America can easily read more about what our company is all about and the progress we are making in developing our projects to deliver high-quality, battery-grade graphite to the burgeoning North American electric vehicle battery industry."

For more information and updates, visit the new Focus Graphite website at: www.focusgraphite.com and follow Focus Graphite on Facebook at @focusgraphite and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Focus Graphite

kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean

CFO, Focus Graphite

jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

(613) 581-4040

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.

