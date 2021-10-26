Anzeige
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 26-Oct-2021 / 15:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 October 2021

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment for the period from 1 July to 30 September 2021.

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's Prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime' to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.70p

Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.06p

Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 0.76p

The dividend will be paid on 26 November 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 November 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 4 November 2021.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 125256 
EQS News ID:  1243681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

