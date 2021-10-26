Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces results from its 2021 aircore drilling program completed over multiple 1-kilometre-long gold trends that were supported by auger drilling, soil and rock sampling and artisanal workings on the Djimbala Permit in southern Mali, West Africa.

Figure 1 shows the property relative to the many gold deposits and mines and the location of the newly discovered spodumene pegmatite (lithium) exposures reported October 12, 2021. The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, a West African orogenic gold belt, and lies immediately east of Hummingbird Resources' 0.7 million oz Au Komana gold mine, 21 kilometres north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 kilometres north, along strike, from Endeavour's high grade 3.3 million oz Au Kalana project.

Figure 1: Djimbala Property Location and Nearby Mines and Deposits and New Spodumene Exposures

The 2021 4,584 metre, 99-hole aircore drilling program in a series of roughly 50m deep angled drill holes crossed the Forela, Djilefing and Nounssamna principal gold trends and five subparallel smaller trends. These trends are between 50-460m wide, clustered within a 3.5km wide by 2km long area.

The area drilled by aircore is substantially anomalous in gold with 50 individual intercepts greater than 0.1 g/t Au over 1 metre or more. Over 44% of all drill samples were over 10 ppb Au. Highlighted intercepts over 0.4 g/t Au are tabled and shown on Figure 2. The best intercept encountered was 8.78 g/t Au across 1 metre in the main Djilefing trend which is the largest artisanal working trend and projects from proximal neighbouring drill intercepts of 4.79g/t Au across 3 metres. The Forela trend was apparently more mineralized with more anomalous intercepts and aligns with intercepts from a competitor project to the north that exhibits intercepts of 2.45g/t Au across 8 metres, 3.13g/t Au across 6 metres and 4.75g/t Au across 6 metres. Our very limited drilling along the Nounssamna trend in the southeast corner of the drill area which projects from a proximal neighbouring grab sample of 43.3g/t Au and includes a 22.6g/t Au soil site on the property did not return any significant drill intercepts.

Additional gold exploration opportunities are present on Djimbala. Competitors to the north and east of Djimbala permit exhibit significant prospects and resources along structures that trend directly onto the Dijmbala. Of particular note is the Gonka deposit estimated at 2 million tonnes grading 3.39 g/t Au owned by Hummingbird, just east of the Djimbala permit. This deposit is open-ended and trends to the west potentially onto the Djimbala permit. These areas remain unexplored on the Djimbala ground to this point.

Figure 2: Forela, Djilefing and Nounssamna Gold Trends and Completed AC Drill Holes

Forela Highlighted Intercepts

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) AC21-008 15 16 1 0.91 AC21-009 0 2 2 0.43 AC21-015 12 13 1 0.79 AC21-016 4 5 1 0.61 AC21-106 19 20 1 0.72 AC21-081 47 49 2 0.64 AC21-082 33 34 1 0.96 AC21-085 6 9 3 0.55

Djilefing Highlighted Intercepts

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) AC21-038 35 36 1 0.72 AC21-047 6 7 1 0.59 AC21-054 20 21 1 0.72 AC21-093 43 44 1 8.78

The aircore drilling program was supervised by Mr. Tom Henricksen, PhD., VP Exploration and director for the Company and Qualified Person for the program. Samples were collected for every metre drilled and were delivered to SGS, an international analytical company, for determining gold content. Industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols were followed in handling, sampling and shipping the samples. Gold standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample sets every 10 samples.

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in

National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

