Florianópolis, Brasil--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - LUXY has recently announced a strategic partnership with Polygon and Polygon Studios. Along with the partnership, LUXY has secured a grant to develop and grow its NFT marketplace and move one step ahead. This partnership is meant to benefit LUXY NFT Marketplace by integrating the features of Polygon Studios and Polygon blockchain. Polygon Studios is a subsidiary of Polygon that focuses on advanced blockchain applications in the domain of gaming and NFTs. With the new segment focused on NFT and gaming, Polygon aims to be an industry leader.





Giving Better Resources to Creators and Artists

LUXY's partnership with Polygon and Polygon Studios is a way to provide the creators and artists on LUXY gain access to a high-performance platform. The resultant NFT marketplace will have a low fee and work on a scalable platform.

This partnership also comes as a response to the high gas fees that lead to gas wars. Higher gas fees benefit the management but hurt the community. As a response to this high gas fee, LUXY partnered up with Polygon and Polygon Studios.

To their partnership, the head of Polygon Studios said, "We love the look of LUXY! It is very beautiful, very fun to use, and we are really excited about this project."

Turning LUXY into a Go-To NFT Platform

LUXY is designed to offer a new and better NFT experience to the users. The standard features offer support for GameFi, 3D modeling, Royalty mechanisms, and more. Their partnership with Polygon will further improve the user experience by giving them access to all the features LUXY has to offer but at affordable fees and high accessibility.

About LUXY

LUXY is home to a next-gen marketplace designed to give a refurbished NFT experience to the community. The platform is built on the Polygon blockchain with options to integrate with other blockchains. LUXY offers the basic as well as advanced NFT creation features to the users for developing their own NFTs. The platform operates on its native token $LUXY. The token holders can participate in the decision-making process and help support other creators.

About Polygon and Polygon Studios

Polygon is an interactive and robust blockchain meant to provide Ehtereum scaling and develop the infrastructure for blockchain solutions and platforms. The Polygon Studios is a dedicated platform that caters to the NFT and blockchain-enabled gaming solutions. As a result, the game development and creator community will get more inclusive and specific features to build high-performing assets.

