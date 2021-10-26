Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Luba Kotzeva de Diaz will join the firm on 01 November 2021, as a Managing Director, Investment Banking, based in London.

"Luba brings extensive energy transition and renewables sector knowledge to Lazard's growing European Energy and Renewables Group. She is an experienced M&A and capital raising adviser with an impressive public and private deal track record. Luba has a wide range of international relationships that we expect will expand our Energy and Renewables advisory practice at a time when energy transition is a key topic for many of our clients," said Cyrus Kapadia, CEO of Lazard UK Investment Banking.

Ms. Kotzeva de Diaz joins from Rothschild Co where she was an investment banker for 22 years, the majority of which she focused on the power and infrastructure sector, and was most recently Managing Director, Global Advisory. She also has advised corporations and governments on funding models for clean energy projects.

Lazard's UK Investment Banking business advises many of the UK's major public and private corporates on M&A, and other financial and strategic matters, and advises on raising capital for high-growth private companies in clean energy, renewables, technology, and healthcare. Recent announced transactions that Lazard UK has advised on include: Shell's IPO of Raizen, Premier Oil's all-share merger with Chrysaor; Environmental Resources Management on its sale to KKR; Rolls-Royce on the sale of ITP Aero; G4S on its sale to Allied Universal; Daily Mail General Trust on its sale of RMS; Aveva Group on its acquisition of OSIsoft LLC, and 10x on its capital raise.

