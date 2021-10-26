Elsewhere, Snam and Toyota are pushing for more hydrogen-based mobility in Italy, and Woodside Petroleum wants to establish an export-oriented hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Australia.Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, has said most of the gas from the $110 billion (€94.7 billion) Jafurah development will be used to make blue hydrogen, as part of an attempt by the kingdom to become the biggest supplier of hydrogen in the world, according to reports by news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters. "We are the biggest adventurers, when it comes to blue hydrogen," Bloomberg ...

