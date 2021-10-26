An investigation into internal controls at the polysilicon maker found the company permitted deals to be signed off solely on paper in certain circumstances and also unearthed no evidence anyone had done their homework before handing over 865 million shares to secure a loan which, GCL says, never materialized in full.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly has revealed the name of the general manager who signed off a controversial RMB510 million (US$79.9 million) pre-payment it made in 2019 for factory which never took shape, and also announced it has no record of performing any background checks ...

