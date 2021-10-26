Company's eAuthority Suite Supports Digitization and Automation of Aviation Certification and Licensing Processes

Seabury Solutions, a subsidiary of New York-based Seabury Capital Group LLC and a leading provider of regulatory compliance software solutions for the aviation industry, announced today that the company implemented a Machine-Readable Travel Document System for the Department of Civil Aviation Authority Mauritius ("DCA Mauritius").

DCA Mauritius engaged Seabury Solutions to leverage the eAuthority platform to automate certification and licensing processes through the development and customization of a Machine-Readable Travel Document System.

"Aviation authorities have been increasingly focused on accelerating digitization initiatives with the goal of streamlining operational procedures and keeping pace with rapidly evolving requirements within the global aviation regulatory environment," commented Luc Beaudoin, Seabury Solutions' Senior Vice President and Head of CAA Practice.

DCA Mauritius is currently using eight of the thirteen modules furnished within eAuthority to ensure compliance, productivity, and operational efficiency in line with ICAO, EASA, and FAA regulations.

"This newly implemented system will enhance DCA Mauritius' digital offerings, enabling the department's customers to apply for issuance, renewal, or amendment of aircraft and professional certifications and licenses through a fully automated and user-friendly process," added Beaudoin.

eAuthority is the market's most advanced safety oversight software developed specifically to meet the needs of civil aviation authorities and airports. Through its multi-layered structure and advanced dashboards, eAuthority boosts the operational efficiency of departmental staff while providing up-to-date and accurate information to management in real time.

For more information about eAuthority and its industry-leading capabilities, visit https://www.seaburysolutions.com/en/eauthority-safety-oversight-software/.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY MAURITIUS

The Department of Civil Aviation Authority Mauritius ("DCA Mauritius") is responsible for the safety, regularity, affordability, and efficiency of civil aviation operations within the territory of the Republic of Mauritius, and within the airspace under its responsibility. It is their aim to be recognized as the best regulator of civil aviation and the best provider of air navigation services in the region. http://civil-aviation.govmu.org

ABOUT SEABURY SOLUTIONS

Seabury Solutions is a leading global aviation software development and consultancy company. It was established in 2002 and is part of Seabury Capital Group LLC. Seabury Solutions has built its reputation in the market by delivering an industry-leading aviation suite of IT solutions that enhance the efficiency and decision-making process for airlines, regulators and MROs.

Seabury Solutions' integrated aviation software portfolio encompasses the Alkym Maintenance Systems for airlines MROs, eAuthority (a safety management software for aviation authorities), and a range of airline performance analysis tools within the Enterprise Performance Analysis System(EPAS). The EPAS suite has models that include capabilities in determining current and future route profitability, maintenance performance, budget planning, fuel planning and distribution channel performance. Reference Seabury Solutions at www.seaburysolutions.com.

