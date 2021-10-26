Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, today announces new innovative solutions at Mobile World Congress, LA. With three new business units covering Advanced Components, OEM IoT Solutions and Connected Smart Services, Taoglas will highlight its integrated service offering across IoT design, engineering, manufacturing, production, and managed services.

Taoglas' Connected Smart Services business was created based on Taoglas' recent strategic acquisition of Smartsensor Technologies. The new business unit aims to further Taoglas' position as a leading IoT provider for enterprises and municipalities by providing market leading IoT solutions that help cities, enterprises and people live a better, more efficient life.

Connected Smart Services provides industry-leading, end-to-end smart asset management solutions for smart cities deployments and enterprises. Through a combination of world-class hardware and software powered by cloud integrations, the team creates real-time, actionable intelligence to reduce the overall costs and complexities associated with managing waste, industrial equipment, and utility assets. Products and services being highlighted at MWC LA include:

Taoglas Waste Insights is a powerful solution for cities and enterprises to provide actionable insights and outcomes for councils, constituents, private enterprise, and wider communities. It optimizes waste collection processes and can save cities up to 80% in waste collections and is used as a tool to monitor and reduce CO2 emissions.

The Bigbelly Telebelly platform is being showcased as a part of a joint effort to offer a multi-purpose smart city platform in the US. The Telebelly is a double station which features a smart waste unit coupled with a telecom cabinet that conceals critical small cell radio, IoT and communications equipment. This is especially suited for urban areas. Taoglas is currently -- through its acquisition of Smartsensor Technologies the exclusive distributor of Bigbelly's solution range in Australia.

Taoglas' smart power solutions include the Taoglas Genset Insights solution, enabling businesses to optimize their fleet of generators with real-time data and analytics anywhere, anytime. With a rapid 5-minute install, the solution includes the Taoglas EDGE IG10 industrial gateway combined with the Taoglas Insights enterprise-level software vendor agnostic platform that allows you to manage all your equipment remotely on one platform.

Taoglas' OEM IoT Solutions focuses on IoT design services, hardware, software platforms, manufacturing and supply of complex, large-scale IoT systems for enterprises. Today, Taoglas has over 100 engineers, across ten global engineering centers worldwide, with experience in system-level design and integration across wireless connectivity, sensors, machine vision, AI, and high-precision positioning. At MWC LA Taoglas is showcasing the following:

Taoglas' System-on-Module (SoM) portfolio is based on Taoglas' award-winning EDGE IoT design platform and offers the ultimate degree of flexibility and scalability for rapid IoT deployment. The pre-validated stack of hardware, firmware, device management and cloud analytics platform can cut time-to-market by up to 80% for any IoT application.

Taoglas provides a variety of engineering, integration and support services that enable large global enterprises and start-ups to develop their products and solutions quickly with minimum risk and highest quality. Examples include autonomous automotive applications where Taoglas reduces the cost and lead time of developing C-V2X solutions by providing system-level design services across positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and real time kinematics (RTK) hardware.

Taoglas' industry-leading advanced components portfolio will be expanded with the introduction of three new high performance 5G and GNSS antennas:

The TG.66 is a super-compact monopole antenna designed to cover all global 5G/4G frequencies between 600MHz ansd 6GHz.

The TGX.04 is Taoglas' new ultra-compact multi-mount, cross polarised 4 x 4G/5G MIMO antenna solution unrivalled in its ability to cover all wideband 5G/4G Sub 6GHz bands.

The GPDF6010.Ais a circular triple band dual feed stacked patch GNSS antenna. The ideal product for triple band RTK surveying systems and mission critical positioning for autonomous vehicles and robotics.

"Taoglas has always been driven by the desire to provide our customers with exceptional engineering services, products and designs," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Taoglas. "Through the establishment of our three business units, we can give our customers more focus and respond quicker to individual needs in specific verticals."

"At Taoglas we believe that innovation is a continuous evolution, so as the industry evolves so do we. We're investing heavily in our people and innovation, and we're excited to be back at MWC LA with new strong product and services offerings," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Taoglas.

To see Taoglas' new products and services please visit us at MWC LA at booth #1818 or visit www.taoglas.com

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio, and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy, and engineering expertise, along with support and test centres globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

