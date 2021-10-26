Company will join efforts with other Ukrainian businesses, government institutions and activists to promote Ukraine's IT agenda at world's largest tech event

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, will participate in the annual Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of the first-ever Ukraine Pavilion that will present Ukraine's most promising startups and innovations, IT companies, and funds. Web Summit is the largest and the most important annual tech event in the world with topics centered around digital technologies, emerging tech, and venture investments. The Ukraine Pavilion is the result of combined efforts of Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Business Association, and numerous other partners united around promoting Ukraine's rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

The Ukraine Pavilion will be open during the entire Web Summit 2021 conference at Altice Arena, Fil 1, Booth no. E135. SoftServe will present on stage at the Ukraine Pavilion on November 2 at 9:00. A networking hospitality event will be held on November 3 at 19:00 at Ferroviário restaurant at Rua de Santa Apolónia. To connect with SoftServe's team at Web Summit 2021, please contact Galyna Pivtorak.

SoftServe offers deep expertise across data, AI, machine learning, cloud technology, robotics, and the Internet of Things, and is a premier partner with Google, AWS, Azure, and others. At this year's Web Summit, SoftServe will be showcasing the relevant technologies and solutions that help companies better understand their customers and address their evolving needs and expectations.

The company will also run its Touch My Heart demo, the digital twin of a human heart developed by its in-house R&D team. This augmented-reality touchable hologram enables a live and direct view of a human heart with its elements augmented by computer-generated sensory inputs, including ultrasound, video, and graphics. The hologram was developed for use in various healthcare applications, such as medical training or telemedicine.

"Business leaders need to identify, implement, and integrate innovative new technologies to meet customers' ever-changing expectations," said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, Executive Vice President EMEA and Financial Services at SoftServe. "These technologies will provide the critical foundation to change the way organizations interact with customers, develop new products and services, and drive impactful experiences. And these technologies will be at the center of SoftServe's conversations during Web Summit 2021."

Ukraine is experiencing impressive growth as a global technology player, with more than 5,000 IT companies employing over 200,000 IT specialists. Ukraine's IT services export has been growing by 25% annually on average and currently accounts for over 8% of the country's total exports and is projected to generate $10 billion by 2025. SoftServe supports the growth of Ukraine's IT industry with numerous initiatives aimed at nurturing the talent pool, including SoftServe's IT Academy, an educational platform for students and graduates, SoftServe University, a corporate learning hub, and through partnerships with universities and tech schools.

