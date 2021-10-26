Advertising revenue: €239.5m, up 5.9%

EBITA: €58.4m, up 8.2%

FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021

Advertising revenue: €768.6m, up 22.6%

EBITA: €223.5 m, up 61.5% vs 2020 up 22.5% vs 2019

Operating margin: 23.4% (up 7.3 pp)

H1 Q3 9 months (€ millions) 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Multimedia advertising revenue 529.1 400.6 +32.1% 539.3 -1.9% 239.5 226.2 +5.9% 220.5 +8.6% 768.6 626.8 +22.6% 759.8 +1.2% - of which TV advertising revenue 453.8 338.6 +34.0% 454.3 -0.1% 205.0 188.0 +9.0% 182.6 +12.3% 658.8 526.6 +25.1% 636.9 +3.4% - of which other advertising revenue 75.3 62.0 +21.4% 85.0 -11.4% 34.5 38.2 -9.6% 37.9 -8.9% 109.8 100.2 +9.6% 122.9 -10.6% Non advertising revenue 115.9 156.7 -26.1% 175.3 -33.9% 68.5 72.5 -5.6% 74.1 -7.6% 184.4 229.2 -19.6% 249.4 -26.1% Consolidated revenue1 645.0 557.3 +15.7% 714.6 -9.7% 308.0 298.7 +3.1% 294.5 +4.6% 953.0 856.1 +11.3% 1 009.1 -5.6% Profit from recurring operations (EBITA2 165.0 84.4 +95.7% 148.3 +11.3% 58.4 54.0 +8.2% 34.2 +70.9% 223.5 138.3 +61.5% 182.4 +22.5% Operating margin from recurring operations 25.6% 15.1% +10.5 pp 20.7% +4.8 pp 19.0% 18.1% +0.9 pp 11.6% +7.4 pp 23.4% 16.2% +7.3 pp 18.1% +5.4 pp

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) recorded consolidated revenues of €308.0 million, an increase of 3.1% (€9.2 million) over the third quarter of 2021 compared with the third quarter of 2020, driven by advertising revenue, which grew 5.9% (€13.3 million) due to healthy investments in television by advertisers against the backdrop of a sustained recovery in consumer spending over the summer.

Restated for scope effects (Home Shopping Service contributed to Q3 2020 revenue prior to its sale on 1 October 2020), non-advertising revenue grew 16.9% (€9.9 million), fuelled by the film distribution activity.

Consolidated profit from recurring operations (EBITA) reached €58.4 million, an increase of 8.2% (€4.4 million) in comparison with the third quarter of 2020, the Group having stepped up its investments in programmes, notably in French drama, thanks to the savings generated in the first half-year.

Over the first nine months of 2021, M6 Group recorded revenues of €953.0 million, up 11.3% (€96.9 million) thanks to advertising activity bouncing back to the same levels as the first nine months of 2019 (up 22.6% at the end of September 2021).

For the nine months to the end of September 2021, consolidated EBITA stood at €223.5 million, compared with €138.3 million for the nine months to the end of September 2020 and €182.4 million for the same period in 2019. It includes €18.7 million in government support (of which €1.7 million in the third quarter) and €4.5 million in charges relating to the planned merger between M6 and TF1 (of which €1.0 million in the third quarter).

Operating margin thus stood at 23.4% (22.0% excluding exceptional items government support and charges relating to the proposed M6/TF1 merger), against 16.2% in 2020 and 18.1% in 2019. This performance reflects the relevance of the Group's strategic refocusing on TV and Radio (acquisition of the Youth TV division on 1 September 2019), and optimised management of its programming costs (despite the overspend in relation to Euro 2020) and other expenses.

Television

(€ millions) 2021 2020 2019 TV advertising revenue 1st Quarter 204.0 202.9 +0.5% 221.8 -8.0% 2nd Quarter 249.8 135.7 +84.1% 232.5 +7.5% 3rd Quarter 205.0 188.0 +9.0% 182.6 +12.3% Total 9 months 658.8 526.6 +25.1% 636.9 +3.4% Other TV revenue Total 9 months 86.4 71.2 +21.3% 58.3 +48.1% Total TV segment revenue Total 9 months 745.1 597.8 +24.6% 695.2 +7.2%

In September, Individual Viewing Time for Television remained at a high level, standing at 3 hrs 16 min3 on average each day across the viewing public as a whole, down 13 minutes compared with September 2020 but up 4 minutes compared with September 2019.

M6 Group's four free-to-air channels achieved an average audience share of 22.7%4 on the commercial target of women under 50 responsible for purchasing, representing a slight year-on-year increase of 0.1 percentage point compared to September 2020.

The M6 channel stood out over this back-to-school season thanks to its progress in the strategic primetime slot (9.00-10.45pm), with a WRP>50 audience share of 19% (up 1 pp). In particular, it was the clear leader on Monday evenings with L'Amour est dans le pré (WRP>50 audience share reaching 34%) and its French drama Ils étaient 10 was popular with audiences (20% WRP>50 audience share), particularly in catch-up where its audience was up 31% after seven days. The broadcast of the French football team's matches proved popular once more, with the Nations League final attracting 8.1 million viewers in France (36% audience share among WRP>50, and above all, 56% amongst men under 50).

Following the upturn seen in the second quarter, the advertising market maintained its upward trajectory in the third quarter, thanks to consumer spending that continued at healthy levels and the broadcast of major sporting events, such as Euro 2020 in July. Against this backdrop and despite a more challenging comparison base (3.0% growth in advertising revenue in Q3 2020), advertising revenues for the TV division posted growth of 9.0% in the third quarter (up 12.3% vs. Q3 2019).

Radio

(€ millions) 2021 2020 2019 Radio revenue 1st Quarter 34.2 31.5 +8.8% 35.5 -3.4% 2nd Quarter 38.8 28.4 +36.5% 46.8 -17.1% 3rd Quarter 33.3 37.2 -10.6% 36.2 -8.1% Total 9 months 106.3 97.1 +9.4% 118.5 -10.3%

Over the July-August 2021 summer wave, the RTL Radio division retained its position as France's leading private radio group with an audience share of 16.8%5 among listeners aged 13 and over (up 0.4 pp).

RTL, which achieved an 11.3% audience share (up 0.6 pp) is the joint leading radio group in France (alongside France Inter).

Within an advertising market that is particularly sensitive to public health measures and faced with a challenging comparison base (2.8% growth in radio revenues in Q3 2020), revenues for M6 Group's Radio division fell 10.6% (down 8.1% vs. Q3 2019).

Production and audiovisual rights

(€ millions) 2021 2020 2019 Production and audiovisual rights revenue 1st Quarter 9.6 15.9 -39.5% 19.7 -51.3% 2nd Quarter 10.2 13.4 -23.9% 20.4 -49.9% 3rd Quarter 22.7 16.9 +34.5% 12.0 +88.3% Total 9 months 42.5 46.1 -7.9% 52.1 -18.5%

Revenue from the Production and Audiovisual Rights division stood at €22.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 34.5%.

Within an environment that continues to be marked by Covid restrictions, notably with the introduction of the "Covid certificate" in July, SND pursued its policy of supporting cinema operators by maintaining film releases.

4 films were released during the third quarter, generating 3.6 million admissions6, compared with 2.3 million in 2020. Adapted from M6's popular comedy series, Kaamelott: Premier volet alone recorded 2.6 million admissions over the period. To date it represents the biggest success for a French film in 2021.

Diversification

(€ millions) 2021 2020 2019 Diversification revenue 1st Quarter 20.3 44.9 -54.8% 51.9 -60.9% 2nd Quarter 20.7 36.3 -42.9% 50.7 -59.2% 3rd Quarter 17.3 33.3 -48.0% 40.5 -57.3% Total 9 months 58.3 114.4 -49.0% 143.1 -59.3%

Diversification revenue totalled €17.3 million over the third quarter of 2021, a fall of €15.9 million in comparison with the third quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to the deconsolidation of the home shopping activity sold in October 2020 (€13.9 million in revenue over the third quarter of 2020).

Financial position

The Group had shareholders' equity of €1,030.4 million at 30 September 2021, compared with €995.5 million at 30 June 2021, an increase of €34.9 million, reflecting the operational performance seen in the third quarter.

The Group had a net cash position of €151.0 million7 at 30 September 2021, compared with €38.4 million at 30 June 2021.

Outlook

The Group is approaching the last quarter with intent, notably in relation to the programming schedule for its channels.

The TV advertising market should return to 2019 levels, despite certain sectors being hit by supply difficulties (primarily Toys and Automotive).

Lastly, the regulatory review of the planned merger with TF1 Group is continuing in line with the schedule announced.

Next release: 2021 full-year financial information on 15 February 2022 after close of trading

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A

Ticker: MMT, ISIN Code: FR0000053225

