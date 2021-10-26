Another quarter of strong growth

2021 annual revenues forecast of close to €280 million

Creation of investment company One Team Investments by family shareholders and members of the SergeFerrari Group Executive Committee

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative composite membranes under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C. The Group today announces its revenues for Q3 2021 and for September 30, 2021, as well as the creation of an investment company, One Team Investments, by the family shareholders and members of the Executive Committee.

Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)

(€'000) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Ch. at

current scope

and exchange rates Ch. at

constant scope

and exchange rates 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Ch. at

current scope

and exchange rates Ch. at scope and

exchange rates Northern Europe 27,083 20,965 +29.2% +13.9% 83,014 51,300 +61.8% +25.5% Southern Europe Americas 29,983 22,440 +33.6% +28.0% 98,425 62,946 +56.4% +40.8% Asia Africa ME Pacific 13,126 10,540 +24.5% +15.7% 33,462 19,387 +72.6% +31.0% Total revenues 70,192 53,945 +30.1% +20.1% 214,901 133,633 +60.8% +33.5%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, made the following comments: "This quarter confirms the positive momentum of our business. Within an environment in which demand is strong but supply is limited by pressures on the supply chain and the strain on our production capacity, our teams have had to demonstrate the agility required to find the best solutions for our customers and enable us to meet the high market demand. On the strength of this performance, we are revising our revenue forecast for the current financial year upwards to €280 million. The members of the Executive Committee, in association with Ferrari Participations within One Team Investments, will purchase SergeFerrari Group shares, thereby demonstrating their commitment to the family shareholders in driving the Group's strategic plan."

Q3 2021 revenues of €70.2 million

SergeFerrari Group's Q3 2021 revenues amounted to €70.2 million, up 30.1% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and up 20.1% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. This excellent performance results from sustained demand across all Group business lines and regions, amplified by the market share gains brought about by the sales force's new organizational structure. The Group had to show flexibility to satisfy customers and meet delivery deadlines in the face of supply difficulties for certain components. Meanwhile, the contribution made by recent acquisitions increased, with F.I.T continuing to enjoy strong momentum and Verseidag seeing the first effects of the recovery in two of its key markets, modular structures and tensile architecture.

During the period, as announced, the Group initiated the transfer of operations from the Eglisau site in Switzerland to the Krefeld plant in Germany, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In Northern Europe, revenues rose 29.2% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates to €27.1 million. At constant consolidation scope and exchange rates, revenue growth was 13.9%.

The Southern Europe Americas region posted third quarter revenues of €29.9 million, up 33.6% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and 28.0% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific Middle East Africa region increased by 24.5% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and 15.7% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.

Activity as of September 30, 2021: revenues of €214.9 million

Over the first nine months of 2021, the Group recorded revenues of €214.9 million, up 60.8% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and 33.5% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.

The Group achieved substantial sales growth in each of its three regions:

Northern Europe reported year-on-year revenue growth of 61.8% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and 25.5% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates;

- Southern Europe Americas recorded revenues up 56.4% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and 40.8% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates;

- Asia-Pacific Middle East Africa delivered revenue growth of 72.6% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates and 31.0% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.

Currency fluctuations curbed revenue growth by 1.5% during the first nine months of the year. Meanwhile, the volume effect generated growth of 23.1% and the price mix effect 10.4%.

Creation of investment company One Team Investments by family shareholders and members of the SergeFerrari Group Executive Committee

In order to strengthen the governance of SergeFerrari Group and as part of the preparation of its SF 2025 strategic plan, the family shareholders, together with the members of the Group's Executive Committee, created a new investment vehicle named One Team Investments.

The new company, which will hold 620,000 SergeFerrari Group shares representing approximately 5% of the company's capital and 3.4% of the voting rights, will be 83% owned by Ferrari Participations, the Ferrari family holding company. The remaining shares in One Team Investments will be held by ten senior Group executives. This investment by management, for an initial term of five years, will be made through a combination of contributions in cash and already owned SergeFerrari Group shares. These transactions are scheduled to be completed by November 5, 2021.

The operation reflects the strong long-term commitment of the SergeFerrari Group's family and management team. The Group will benefit from the financial involvement of its key managers, who are fully committed to implementing its strategy and achieving its objectives.

Outlook

In view of the continuing positive economic climate, SergeFerrari Group is now targeting revenues of €280 million for 2021. The Group will nonetheless remain vigilant with regard to market volatility, commodity inflation and sudden energy price hikes. Consequently, it will maintain rigorous cost control while continuing to optimize industrial facilities.

Financial calendar

Publication of the 2021 annual revenues on Tuesday January 25, 2022 after market close

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

In 2020, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €195.3 million, over 80% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

Breakdown of 2020 revenues restated for the new geographical structure (1)

(€'000) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 H1 2020 Q3 2020 9 months 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Northern Europe (1) 15,331 15,004 30,335 20,965 51,300 22,231 73,531 Southern Europe Americas (1) 22,693 17,813 40,506 22,440 62,946 25,445 88,391 Asia Africa ME Pacific 4,480 4,367 8,847 10,540 19,387 13,992 33,379 Total revenues 42,504 37,184 79,688 53,945 133,633 61,668 195,301 (1) The Company has made a correction to the breakdown of its Q2 2020 revenues between Northern and Southern Europe, with total revenues remaining unchanged.

