True REST Float Spa Celebrates Veterans Day with Free Float Therapy Sessions for Veterans

Spa Locations Will Close to Public, Thanking Over 1,700 Veterans for Their Service

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / This Veterans Day, True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, will show its commitment to support the U.S. military and U.S. veterans with a 100% natural and scientifically proven pain relief alternative: floatation therapy. On Nov. 11, True REST Float Spa will close every location to the public and invite retired military to float for 60-minutes, free of charge. Float therapy is scientifically proven to help treat and manage symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety, depression and PTSD safely and holistically. Interested veterans are encouraged to visit True REST Float Spa online to reserve their free Veterans Day floatation therapy appointment. True REST Float Spa hopes to serve more than 1,700 U.S. veterans this Veterans Day.

True REST Float Spa's overall commitment to the military is strong. Since 2014, True REST has donated nearly 17,000 free floats to military servicemembers. In addition to Veterans Day, the spa brand has designated every 11th day of the month-every month-as U.S. Military Appreciation Day. It offers free, 60-minute floats to any active-duty military member or veteran.

Clinical research proves floatation therapy works as an alternative treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress and pain-related conditions. While the U.S. military and veterans are not the only groups to experience PTSD, it is high among veterans. According to the Veterans Administration, the number of veterans with PTSD varies by service era:

Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF): About 11-20 out of every 100 Veterans (or between 11-20%) who served in OIF or OEF have PTSD in a given year.

Gulf War (Desert Storm): About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War Veterans (or 12%) have PTSD in a given year.

Vietnam War: About 15 out of every 100 Vietnam Veterans (or 15%) were currently diagnosed with PTSD at the time of the most recent study in the late 1980s, the National Vietnam Veterans Readjustment Study (NVVRS). It is estimated that about 30 out of every 100 (or 30%) of Vietnam Veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

"Because science proves the efficacy of floatation therapy, we feel that it is our responsibility to introduce as many veterans as possible to True REST Float Spa," said James Rowe, CEO of True REST Float Spa. "Every one of our franchisees has heard story after story from veterans about float therapy's positive impact on their mental and physical health. I am extremely proud of the work we do for our military, not only on Nov. 11 but throughout the year. We are steadfast in our commitment to the science of feeling great and are honored to share the benefits of float therapy and hopefully break down barriers to alternative holistic health care."

Flotation therapy is typically known as REST, or reduced environmental stimulus therapy. Individuals float in a pod filled with a specialized solution of 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water, allowing the body to float effortlessly atop the solution set at skin temperature. Within the float pod, individuals are void of any distractions such as sound, light, touch and smell, allowing the brain to turn off, refocus and rest. In addition, when individuals float, gravity is nonexistent, which helps muscles release tension and stress.

A scientific study addressing anxiety, "Flotation REST in Applied Psychophysiology" by Thomas H. Fine, M.A., and Roderick Borrie, Ph.D., at the Medical College of Ohio, noted, "patients reported far more relief from anxiety and stress from flotation than any other modality. For depression, flotation was equal to counseling at near 70%, with relaxation training at 53% and physical therapy and medication at 20%."

Additionally, True REST Float Spa dedicates its time and services to active-duty military and veterans by implementing support opportunities. In 2020, the national franchise began a partnership with the Yellow Ribbon Fund, a nonprofit created to conduct float therapy research on PTSD. Yellow Ribbon Fund is a 501(c)3 veteran service organization dedicated to serving wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members and their families from every branch of the United States Military following unexpected medical crises. The nonprofit has built a strong collaboration with True REST to achieve holistic options that give veterans and military members healthier lives.

True REST Float Spa recommends veterans who would like to float on Nov. 11 make an appointment soon by visiting TrueRest.com/free-floats-for-military-veterans. Individuals must bring a form of military identification to their appointment, such as a D.D. Form 214. True REST has a total of 37 open locations across 22 states, with some locations having up to six float pods equipped with showers, changing rooms, an oxygen bar and an oasis room to elevate the spa-like experience.

More information about veterans floating for free on Veterans Day is available by vising TrueRest.com.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to TrueRest.com. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com/.

