Gecina (Paris:GFC) is delighted to welcome the Danish group ISS, a market leader for business services and facilities management, to the Adamas building in Courbevoie (92), under a firm nine-year lease for over 4,000 sq.m. This new client will be using this site for its French headquarters from March 2022.

Located in the Faubourg de l'Arche district in La Défense, the Adamas building, with around 10,500 sq.m, offers a range of standard workspaces, fully furnished and equipped spaces and bespoke services. A YouFirst Manager facilitates access to these various services each day for employees and their visitors.

The building's renovation was completed in April 2021.

Alongside the existing tenant GazelEnergie, this new lease takes Adamas' letting rate up to 66%.

This latest lease reflects the appetite among businesses for high-quality buildings in central sectors, and highlights the rental market's robust development in the La Défense sector.

"We are delighted to welcome ISS France to our Adamas building in La Défense. This lease recognizes our value proposition with YouFirst, our client-centric brand", confirms Valérie Britay, Deputy CEO in charge of Gecina's Office Division.

"I am delighted with this partnership between ISS France and Gecina, which reflects the combination of complementary strengths and actions, aligned around a shared vision. The workspaces, with the corresponding services, are a showcase for new ways of working and interacting, contributing towards the performance, wellbeing and motivation of each individual", concludes Judith Jiguet, CEO of ISS France.

