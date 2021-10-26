DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of the combined Circular and Prospectus

26 October 2021

Publication of the combined Circular and Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

Further to the announcement earlier today relating to the proposed Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer (the " Announcement"), Petrofac Limited (the "Company" or "Petrofac") is pleased to announce that the Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and has been published.

The Prospectus contains a Notice convening a General Meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Friday 12 November 2021.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Capital Raise Announcement unless otherwise specified.

A copy of the Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Prospectus will also be available on the Company's website at: www.petrofac.com, subject to certain exceptions.

Detailed timetable

Record Date for entitlements under the Open Offer 6.00 p.m. on 25 October 2021 Announcement of the Capital Raise 7.00 a.m. on 26 October 2021 Announcement of the results of the Firm Placing and Placing 26 October 2021 Publication of Prospectus and posting of Prospectus and Application Forms 26 October 2021 Ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer 27 October 2021 As soon as practicable after Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders 8.00 a.m. on 28 October 2021 Latest recommended time and date for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 5 November 2021 Latest recommended time and date for depositing Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 8 November 2021 Latest time and date for splitting Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims) 3.00 p.m. on 9 November 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy or submission of proxy appointments 10.00 a.m. on 10 electronically November 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application 11.00 a.m. on 11 Forms and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as November 2021 appropriate) General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 12 November 2021 Announcement of the results of the General Meeting and Capital Raise 12 November 2021 Admission and commencement of dealings in respect of New Shares and CREST stock accounts credited 15 November 2021 in respect of New Shares on the London Stock Exchange Despatch of share certificates in respect of New Shares in certificated form on or around 29 November 2021

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

