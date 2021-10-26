Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.10.2021
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
26.10.2021 | 19:16
35 Leser
Kindred Group: Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until licence is awarded

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 September, Kindred Group communicated to temporarily cease services for Dutch residents due to policy changes in the Netherlands. Kindred has today taken the decision to keep its services closed to Dutch residents until a licence is awarded by the Dutch regulator (KSA).

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today taken the decision that its services will remain closed to Dutch residents until a licence is awarded to service the Dutch market under the Dutch Remote Gambling Act. Kindred is prepared to submit a license application later in Q4 2021. Subject to the license review process, Kindred looks forward to be awarded an NL license in Q2 2022.

This is in line with the communication on 30 September that Kindred would cease services for Dutch residents on a temporary basis due to recent policy changes communicated by the Dutch Minister for Legal Protection on 20 September.

Kindred is prepared for the Dutch licensing process under the Remote Gambling Act, and has been working on the preparations for a Dutch licence application including successful completion of the required external audit.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-10-202119:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-services-remain-closed-to-dutch-residents-until-licence-is-awarded,c3440909

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3440909/1486681.pdf

Kindred remains closed to Dutch residents

