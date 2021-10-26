DJ Waga Energy: Waga Energy announces the resounding success of its IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris

Waga Energy announces the resounding success of its IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris

Meylan (France), 26 October 2021 -6.30pm - Offer oversubscribed 4 times with total demand of EUR345m, including:? EUR328m requested by institutional investors - EUR17m requested by individual investors - Total gross transaction amount of EUR110m, which may be raised to EUR126m if the over-allotment option isfully exercised, of which:? EUR108m through the issuance of new shares, which may be raised to EUR124m if the over-allotment optionis fully exercised - EUR2m through the sale of existing shares - Offering price: EUR23.54, representing a market capitalisation of EUR449m - Start of trading in shares (in the form of a promise of shares) on the Euronext Paris regulated market on27 October 2021 - Settlement/delivery of the offered shares on 28 October 2021 - End of stabilisation period on 29 November 2021

Waga Energy, a European specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill gas, announces the success of its IPO with a view to having its shares accepted for trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0012532810/ticker: WAGA).

The Offering was a huge success among leading French and international institutional investors and French individual investors. It also benefited from the support of cornerstone investors such as Viva Energy, Vitol, CMA CGM, Hermitage Gestion Privée and Svenska Handelsbanken.

The Board of Directors of Waga Energy, meeting today, set the Offering Price at EUR23.54 per share, which is the upper end of the indicative price range. Based on the IPO price of EUR23.54 per share, Waga Energy has a market capitalisation of approximately EUR449m.

The Offer is made up of (i) the issuance of 4,585,233 new ordinary shares (the "New Shares"), including by offsetting of debt, of which 519,813 new ordinary shares related to the full exercise of the primary extension clause and (ii) the sale of 90,000 existing shares for approximately EUR2 million, by Mathieu Lefebvre, Nicolas Paget and Guénaël Prince (the "Seller Shareholders"), as part of the full exercise of the secondary extension clause (the "Sold Shares") (together with the New Shares, the "Offered Shares").

If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, a maximum of 687,784 new ordinary shares may be offered. According to the indicative timetable, the deadline for exercising the over-allotment option is set at 29 November 2021.

The total gross proceeds from the issuance of 4,585,233 New Shares will be approximately EUR107.9m for the Company (of which approximately EUR11.9m through the offsetting of debt).

The gross proceeds from the 90,000 Sold Shares will amount to approximately EUR2 million for the Seller Shareholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Sold Shares.

In this context, 4,675,233 Offered Shares will be allocated as follows:

-- 4,207,710 shares as part of the Global Placement, i.e. 90% of the total number of Offered Shares,representing approximately EUR99m. Due to high demand, orders placed under the Global Placement could not be honouredin full and were significantly reduced.

-- 467,523 shares as part of the Open Price Offer, i.e. 10% of the total number of Offered Shares,representing approximately EUR11m. Consequently, A1 orders (from 10 shares up to and including 200 shares) will beserved at 94.6% and A2 orders (above 200 shares) will not be served.

Trading of shares on the Euronext Paris market will begin in the form of a promise of shares on 27 October 2021, under ISIN code FR0012532810 and the ticker WAGA. Settlement-delivery of the Offering is scheduled for 28 October 2021.

On the success of this operation, Mathieu Lefebvre, Guénaël Prince and Nicolas Paget, founders of Waga Energy, commented:

"Waga Energy's initial public offering marks the culmination of fifteen years of commitment to help combat climate change. This transaction will help us to speed up the international deployment of a French technological innovation designed to produce high volumes of biomethane at a competitive price, with the aim of replacing fossil fuels as quickly as possible. We are pleased and proud to see that this common sense project is attracting the support of investors, both professional and individual, who wish to see the economy in step with environmental protection. We would like to thank all of the investors who have made a commitment alongside us, and in particular the historic shareholders who have supported us from the beginning, and the strategic investors who have helped make this transaction a success."

Financial intermediaries and advisers

Portzamparc Bryan, Garnier & Co (Groupe BNP Jones Day Alcya Conseil Gide Paribas) Strategic Financial Advisor, Global Joint Issuer's legal Issuer's legal Associate Bookrunners' Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner Bookrunner counsel counsel legal counsel Apparius EY BM&A Actifin Corporate Finance Issuer's advisor Statutory Statutory Financial Communication Agency auditor auditor

MAIN TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION - CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARES - Name: WAGA ENERGY - Ticker: WAGA - ISIN code: FR0012532810 - Listing market: Euronext Paris - ICB Classification: 60102010 - Alternative Fuels - LEI: 969500O3NXA5XJF97623 - Eligibility for the PEA-PME equity savings plans* - OFFERING PRICE

The Open Price Offer and the Global Placement have been set at EUR23.54 per share, at the upper end of the indicative range. - SIZE AND GROSS PROCEEDS OF THE OFFERING

4,585,233 New Shares were issued under the Offering and 90,000 existing ordinary shares were sold by the Seller Shareholders as part of the full exercise of the secondary extension clause. The total gross proceeds from the issuance of 4,585,233 New Shares amounts to approximately EUR107.9 million for the Company (of which approximately EUR11.9 million through the offsetting of debt). - ALLOTMENT OF THE OFFER

-- Global Placement: 4,207,710 shares were allocated to institutional investors, i.e. EUR99m and approximately90% of the total share allotment;

-- Open Price Offering: 467,523 shares were allocated to the public, i.e. EUR11m and 10% of the total shareallotment; A1 orders (from 10 shares up to and including 200 shares) will be served at 94.6% and A2 orders (above200 shares) will not be served.;

-- Sale of 90,000 existing shares by the founding shareholders as part of the Offer;

-- Subscription for 506,816 new shares through the offsetting of debt in respect of the first tranche of2021 convertible bonds. - USE OF THE FUNDS RAISED

The funds raised in connection with the issuance of the New Shares will be allocated as follows: - for approximately 15%: to the reinforcement, over a period of three years, of its prospecting and projectdevelopment tams in the targeted regions, notably in North America, France and Europe, including, whereappropriate, the creation of subsidiaries or the structuring of existing subsidiaries; - for approximately 85%: to the equity portion of additional financing to reach 100 WAGABOX(R) units thatthe Group intends to operate by the end of 2026, mainly covering two types of asset financing:? Pre-financing of projects: equity financing of the construction of WAGABOX(R) units in order toreduce the use of intermediary financing (such as bond issues) and to be able to negotiate bank financing underthe best conditions. This allocation of the net proceeds of the issue would be intended mainly forinternational projects for which bank financing may take a long time to implement, including a portion of theinvestment expenses of the Can Mata (Spain) and Brome (Canada) projects. In addition to the use of surplus cashflows generated by the WAGABOX(R) units in operation, the Group also reserves the right to implement additionalbridge financing depending on specific needs. - Equity contribution: financing of the share of equity on total investments (bank debt leverage ofbetween 50% and 80% depending on the project and local banking conditions) as well as the possible buyback ofmajority co-shareholders' shares in SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles).

Thus, the financing required to reach 100 WAGABOX(R) units in operation at the end of 2026 will come from the net proceeds of the issue (excluding the proceeds from the subscription of shares by offsetting receivables) as well as financing obtained from financial institutions, supplemented by the excess cash flow generated by the projects in operation. To achieve this objective and the roll-out of an additional 90 WAGABOX(R) units, the Company plans to invest some EUR450 to EUR600 million over this period (depending on the average size of WAGABOX(R) units in the fleet), including a debt proportion of approximately 50% to 80% which may vary depending on the type of project, the cash flows from the units under operation and the amount raised during the planned IPO. - on an ancillary basis and in the amount of EUR1.5 million, to the repayment of the loan on a shareholder'scurrent account with Les Saules. - LOCK-UP AND HOLDING COMMITMENTS - Company's lock-up agreement: 180 days from settlement/delivery of the new shares. - Seller Shareholder (co-founders Mathieu Lefebvre, Guénaël Prince and Nicolas Paget) holding commitments:360 calendar days following the settlement/delivery date of the Offering (on a non-diluted basis), subject tocertain usual exceptions. - Holding commitments of Holweb, Aliad SA, Les Saules SARL

