Wings Capital Partners LLC ("Wings") announced today the purchase of three narrowbody commercial aircraft, adding two Boeing 737-800 aircraft and one Airbus A320-200 aircraft to our portfolio. The aircraft are on lease to prominent airlines in the United States and Europe.

"These purchases, along with our commitment to purchase two additional aircraft in the coming weeks, show Wings' intention to continue to grow our portfolio with high quality assets," said Nicolas P. Stable, Senior Vice President, Head of Aircraft Transactions.

About Wings Capital Partners

Wings Capital Partners LLC (Wings) is a private, full-service aircraft leasing platform primarily investing in single-aisle, in-production commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. Led by best-in-class management team with significant aviation leasing experience (33 years average for senior team) and long-standing airline, lessor, banking, investor, and legal relationships.

Wings is owned by active investors, Corrum Capital Management, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma Company, and the Wings Management Team.

