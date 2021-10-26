VPLS Grows as a Global Cloud-to-Edge Service Provider

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / As a trusted global provider and industry leader, VPLS offers innovative cloud-to-edge technology and computing services aiming to secure and optimize their clients' businesses.

Transforming Technology Infrastructure for Businesses Around the World

Backed by decades of technical expertise, and boasting more than 7,000 customers worldwide, VPLS is uniquely positioned to provide its clients with the global reach and performance they need to gain an edge on the competition and better serve their customers.

VPLS is an all-encompassing IT provider that offers internet infrastructure worldwide. The company has grown exponentially in recent years and now hosts over 5 million websites on 68,750 servers globally.

This depth of experience, network infrastructure, and expertise, combined with 'best in class' technologies from vendors such as Ruckus Networks, Palo Alto, Nimble Storage, VMware, HP, and Supermicro, has solidified VPLS's position as an industry leader.

Strength In Numbers: A Rapidly Expanding Network

VPLS offers a one-stop-shop for all your data center and managed services needs. With facilities across the globe, the company offers world-class service at any scale or complexity level with their diverse network of strategically positioned data centers and points of presence.

The company has prioritized growth, performance, and unparalleled customer service, scaling its global network across 19 data centers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. This year alone the company acquired three new data centers located in McKinney, Texas; Chappaqua, New York; and Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore. According to VPLS leadership, the company aims to continue this growth pattern, with a prioritization on further expansion into new markets to provide an even more robust global backbone as it continues to grow its international customer base.

Unparalleled Cloud Hosting Services

VPLS Cloud

Built on a carrier-grade foundational network, the VPLS cloud offers a range of diverse and performance-minded hosting, storage, networking, and computing options to satisfy cloud objectives.

When combined with the VPLS ecosystem the cloud transforms into a powerhouse, providing cost-effective infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) on par with major public cloud providers.

VPLS Hybrid Cloud

At the forefront of VMware Cloud Hosting, VPLS has the honor and privilege of being the first VMware certified service provider to achieve vCloud Powered status. This service enables customers to seamlessly integrate applications, data, and computing functions with hybrid cloud environments, combining the power and performance of private and public clouds in places where intersecting infrastructure is required.

The net effect is a robust hybrid solution that offers incredible agility and flexibility, along with the ability to pull data from hybrid data centers without compromising compliance or security.

Backup and DRaaS

Companies can leverage industry-leading backup technology combined with enterprise cloud solutions to deliver custom-tailored solutions to meet RTO/RPO requirements.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

VPLS's unmatched melding of cloud hosting and virtual desktops provides customers with exceptional value, security, and performance-minded management tools that IT administrators love.

Public Cloud

VPLS can help customers gain better control over their public cloud, optimizing performance, enhancing security, and offering scalable solutions for both private and public enterprises.

Network Management Services

Arguably the most cost-effective and reliable solution to proactively manage complex networks is by outsourcing to an experienced managed network services provider such as VPLS.

Since its inception, VPLS has built a reputation on its ability to help its customers achieve peak performance, lock-tight security, and efficient management of their network infrastructure.

Taking a Proactive Approach to Managed Network Services, Customers Can Expect:

? Industry-standard best practices regarding configuration

? Always up to date firmware

? Rapid resolution of network incidents or outages

? Protection from cyber threats and mitigation of vulnerabilities

? 24/7/365 monitored performance and optimization

? And more…

Managed Security Service Provider

VPLS has more than 20 years of experience as a managed service provider, with a documented track record of helping protect its customers against modern and emerging cyber threats.

Managed Firewall

Partnering with Fortinet, VPLS offers customers industry-leading next-generation firewall protection that is robust and affordable. This award-winning firewall technology is capable of protecting against even the most sophisticated threats including botnets and ransomware attacks.

VPN Services

The VPLS-managed firewall comes with support for both IPsec and SSL VPNs in site-to-site and remote access configurations. VPNs also support multi-factor authentication and customized packages can be engineered to meet client's specific needs.

About VPLS

VPLS is a global leader in dedicated cloud, hosting, network, security, and managed IT services. Solving IT challenges on a global scale, VPLS utilizes industry-leading technology along with certified technology experts with decades of experience, to deliver world-class managed services for its clients.

Committed to high-performance technology solutions for over 20 years, the company offers a broad range of value-driven IT services that empower its customers and offers IT solutions that drive performance and further business goals.

