The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Datametrex, Nextech AR, i3 Energy PLC, and Aquarius AI Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Datametrex, Nextech AR, i3 Energy PLC, and Aquarius AI discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Datametrex (TSXV:DM)(OTCQB:DTMXF) signs $950K contract with Samsung, Shinhan Financial Group, and Lotte

Datametrex AI has received purchase orders from Lotte Data Communication Co., Samsung Electronics Co., and the Shinhan Financial Group. The orders from Samsung and Shinhan are for an A.I.-powered task automation system designed to streamline and optimize banking system operations called JobMind. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) partners with Asian ecommerce aggregators

Nextech AR Solutions has announced that multiple ecommerce aggregators are using Threedy.ai, the company's AR for ecomerce solution. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR, spoke with Caroline Egan to discuss the partnerships and the opportunities that lie ahead.

i3 Energy PLC (TSX:ITE) provides Q3 updates

i3 Energy PLC has released its operational and financial highlights for Q3 2021. Majid Shafiq sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the highlights and the future of the company. i3 Energy is an independent oil and gas company dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment.

Aquarius AI (CSE:AQUA) partners with Luxor Technology Corporation

Aquarius AI has entered into a managed service agreement with Luxor Technology Corporation. Luxor will manage Aquarius AI's mining hardware and carbon-neutral power procurement and it will provide data centre support services. Owen Sagness, Director of Operations at Aquarius AI sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the partnership.

